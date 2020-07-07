Corps decreasing water flowing into lower Missouri River

In this Friday, April 12, 2019 photo, bridges over the Missouri River connect Plattsmouth, Neb., bottom, and Mills County, Iowa, top. This spring’s massive flooding along the Missouri River unearthed bitter criticism of the federal agency that manages the river while devastating communities and causing more than $3 billion in damage. The flooding and the […]

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The amount of water being released into the Missouri River from a dam on the Nebraska-South Dakota border is being decreased because less water is expected to flow into the river this year, so the risk of a repeat of last year’s massive flooding along the river has been reduced.

The reduction is possible because the region received less precipitation than expected this spring and this summer is expected to be drier than normal.

The US Army Corps of Engineers now estimates that 31.2 million acre-feet of water will flow down the river this year. That is roughly 1 million acre-feet lower than the previous forecast.