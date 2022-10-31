NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Hoping to get a good look at how many bees are actually out there, a USDA survey has now been reinstated.

After being suspended in December of 2018, the cost of pollination survey is back.

It’s sent out to 16,000 producers across the country and covers 18 predefined crops, like almonds and pears.

But, producers can also respond about additional crops if they use honeybees to pollinate them.

One expert says honey bees are vital for pollinating crops, so this survey is a big help.

“This survey helps accurately depict the health of the pollination industry in the United States. And so we’ll ask those crop producers about their use of honey bees and the fees that they pay for honey bee pollination and any other expenses related to the pollination of their crops,” said Travis Averill, the livestock branch chief for the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.

The surveys have already been mailed and the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service will collect the data immediately.

The report will be published on January 11, 2023.