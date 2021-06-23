Cottage Food Act back in effect in ND

A legal battle pitting five North Dakota homemade food vendors against the state Health Department is over.

In 2017, lawmakers passed the Cottage Food Act. This law allows North Dakotans to buy or sell nearly any homemade food to consumers, except certain meats.

But shortly after, the Department of Health banned the sale of all homemade meals, almost all perishable foods, cut produce and many types of canned foods. This prompted five North Dakota homemade food producers to ask the court to declare the rules illegal because they contracted the Cottage Food Act.

The Court agreed and struck down the rules.

As a result, the Cottage Food Act is back in effect, and cottage food producers can once again sell their homemade foods.