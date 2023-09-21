NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — In the first Republican Primary Debate, abortion was a big topic spoken about often on the debate stage.

Back in June 2022, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

The decision overturned the longstanding Constitutional right to abortion and eliminated federal standards on abortion access.

The debate is roughly centered around whether a woman should or should not have the option of aborting her pregnancy.

Some say when it comes to abortion, laws should be decided by the state.

North Dakota’s DEM-NPL Executive Director disagrees, she says decisions and decisions should be up to the person dealing with the pregnancy, her physician, her family, and her support system.

“Just because I live in North Dakota doesn’t mean that I should have different rights with regard to my health care than someone who lives in neighboring Montana. That’s ridiculous that we would force women to choose where to live so that they can have safe and affordable health care,” said Cheryl Biller.

Right now, North Dakota outlaws all abortions except in cases where women could face death, a “serious health risk” or pregnancies caused by rape and incest.

And, depending on people’s views on this topic, it may affect who ends up on the ballot come 2024.