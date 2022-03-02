Tens of thousands of adult North Dakotans have diabetes. 15,000 of those who have it have no idea of their status, according to the American Diabetes Association.

That’s why health advocates are urging early and regular screening to avoid damage to one’s health.

Nearly 55,000 people have diabetes in North Dakota — and every year, more than 5,000 North Dakotans are diagnosed with diabetes.

Certified Diabetes Care Specialist at Sanford Health Donna Amundson explained, “Type one diabetes is the least common. It’s an auto-immune disease where the cells in the pancreas are destroyed; those cells that make insulin.

“It’s the vast majority of folks we see have type 2 diabetes. They do produce insulin most of the time they’re producing a lot of insulin it’s just that their insulin does not work as well as it should.”

Certain people are at high risk of type 2 disease than others. Inactive lifestyles, race and poor nutrition play very important roles in whether a person will end up with type 2 diabetes.

“If you have a strong family history of diabetes your risks go up. Age is another risk factor, the older we are the more likely that this will show up, our weight can be a big factor in how much risk we have in getting type 2 diabetes,” said Amundson.



According to the Diabetes Association, about 183,000 people in the state are borderline diabetic.

“There are so many people in North Dakota and U.S.-wide and worldwide that either has prediabetes or risk for it and they don’t know. There are a lot of increased costs with having diabetes,” said Outpatient Dietician at Trinity Center For Diabetic Education Kayla Cole.



Some of those costs include expensive medication and insulin shots, kidney disease and hypertension. That’s why early screening is advised.



“Even if you have a family history, there are things that you can control but there are factors that you can’t control, and trying to do things like this program, weight loss and being active is what is going to help prevent diabetes,” said Cole.



Diabetes prevention programs are available at many local health facilities. In Minot, Trinity Health’s Weigh 2 Change program focuses on healthy weight as a way of preventing diabetes in adults.



“I encourage people to consider the class. We have these sessions that we hold that are kinda informational sessions for them to learn a little bit about it and fill out kind of a pre-test to see, ” said Cole.



Weigh 2 Change begins with an informational session on March 8.

Diabetes has no known cure and could affect anyone irrespective of their age. If you have any risk factors, you’re advised to heed the warning signs and get screened.

Sanford Health in collaboration with the department of health offers free prevention programs.