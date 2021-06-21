Counties with the most college graduates in ND

FILE – In this Feb. 7, 2019 file photo, a pair of Bismarck State College students walk across the Bismarck, N.D. campus The state Capitol building is seen in the background. Cities, respectively in North Dakota and Wisconsin, are two of 144 that the federal government is proposing to downgrade from the designation of metropolitan statistical areas, and it could be more than just a matter of semantics. Officials in some of the affected cities worry that raising the bar to 100,000 people could have adverse implications for federal funding and economic development.(Mike McCleary/The Bismarck Tribune via AP, File)

Have you ever wondered which counties in North Dakota have the most college graduates?

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most college graduates in the state using data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

Coming in at No. 1 with a little over 40% of the population 25 years and over with a bachelor’s degree or higher is Cass County.

As for wages, those with a bachelor’s degree make a median earning of $51,860.

So what about the KX News coverage area?

Burleigh County came in at a solid No. 2 with nearly 36% of the population 25 years and over with a bachelor’s degree or higher. And those with a bachelor’s degree in Burleigh make more than the median earning in Cass, at $54,058.

Ward County comes in at No. 6 with 29% of the population 25 years and over with a bachelor’s degree or higher.

Those with a bachelor’s degree in Ward make a median earning of $51,687.

Next is Morton County at No. 9, closely trailing Ward with nearly 27% of the population 25 years and over with a bachelor’s degree or higher. The median earning in Morton tops the No. 1 county on the list and all other counties in our coverage area, at $54,341.

No. 24 is Williams County, with 23.6% of the population 25 years and over with a bachelor’s degree or higher. The median earing in Williams is $51,157.

To view the rest of the list, click here.