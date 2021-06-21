Counties with the most college graduates in ND

Have you ever wondered which counties in North Dakota have the most college graduates?
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most college graduates in the state using data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
Coming in at No. 1 with a little over 40% of the population 25 years and over with a bachelor’s degree or higher is Cass County.
As for wages, those with a bachelor’s degree make a median earning of $51,860.
So what about the KX News coverage area?
Burleigh County came in at a solid No. 2 with nearly 36% of the population 25 years and over with a bachelor’s degree or higher. And those with a bachelor’s degree in Burleigh make more than the median earning in Cass, at $54,058.
Ward County comes in at No. 6 with 29% of the population 25 years and over with a bachelor’s degree or higher.
Those with a bachelor’s degree in Ward make a median earning of $51,687.
Next is Morton County at No. 9, closely trailing Ward with nearly 27% of the population 25 years and over with a bachelor’s degree or higher. The median earning in Morton tops the No. 1 county on the list and all other counties in our coverage area, at $54,341.
No. 24 is Williams County, with 23.6% of the population 25 years and over with a bachelor’s degree or higher. The median earing in Williams is $51,157.
To view the rest of the list, click here.