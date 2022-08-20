There are more than 283 million vehicles on the road in the United States, and many of those cars, trucks, vans, and motorcycles are used to ferry people to and from their homes and jobs during their daily commutes. A small but growing number of people are walking and biking to work, particularly in compact college towns. Many more take public transportation, especially in major cities like New York, Chicago, San Francisco, Washington D.C., Boston, and Seattle—but nationwide, public transit accounts for only about 5% of daily commutes.

The overwhelming majority of people still drive to and from work every day, and the vast majority of those car commuters drive alone—fewer than 10% of Americans carpool. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the average one-way commute in the United States has grown to a record 26.9 minutes. That’s just shy of an hour a day that average Americans squander behind the wheel, not at home with their families, and instead, burning gas and putting miles on their cars.

For some Americans, however, the commute to work is far from average. A phenomenon known as super commuting has emerged and grown in recent years. Super commuters spend 90 minutes or more—each way—chasing their paychecks every day. The biggest percentage of super commuters work in the extraction industry, with workers pursuing lucrative jobs in remote mines, oil fields, and other energy operations. Many more, however, have been priced out of expensive housing in urban metro areas where high-paying jobs are located, far away from their less-expensive county of residence.

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most super commuters in North Dakota using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by the highest percentage of workers with a commute over 90 minutes, based on 2020 5-year estimates. Keep reading to see where in your state people are spending the most time going to and from work every day.

Matt // Wikimedia Commons

#53. Foster County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 0.2%

— 60+ minute commute: 2.4%

– Average commute time: 11.7 minutes

— 5.9 minutes shorter than state average

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 8.4%

– Worked outside county of residence: 13.4%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (81.2%), carpooled (5.5%), walked to work (3.5%), public transportation (0.3%), worked from home (8.3%)

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#52. Divide County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 0.3%

— 60+ minute commute: 5.8%

– Average commute time: 13.7 minutes

— 3.9 minutes shorter than state average

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 11.3%

– Worked outside county of residence: 16.5%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (77.9%), carpooled (2.5%), walked to work (2.9%), public transportation (0.0%), worked from home (14.6%)

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#51. Pierce County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 0.6%

— 60+ minute commute: 3.3%

– Average commute time: 13.4 minutes

— 4.2 minutes shorter than state average

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 6.6%

– Worked outside county of residence: 20.6%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (88.3%), carpooled (2.3%), walked to work (2.1%), public transportation (0.0%), worked from home (7.1%)

Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock

#50. Grand Forks County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 0.8%

— 60+ minute commute: 2.8%

– Average commute time: 14.8 minutes

— 2.8 minutes shorter than state average

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 8.0%

– Worked outside county of residence: 2.8%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (81.9%), carpooled (7.5%), walked to work (4.0%), public transportation (1.1%), worked from home (4.1%)

JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Sargent County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 0.8%

— 60+ minute commute: 3.6%

– Average commute time: 16.1 minutes

— 1.5 minutes shorter than state average

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 9.0%

– Worked outside county of residence: 15.0%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (74.3%), carpooled (8.4%), walked to work (8.9%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (7.0%)

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Benson County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 0.8%

— 60+ minute commute: 1.9%

– Average commute time: 16.4 minutes

— 1.2 minutes shorter than state average

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 7.3%

– Worked outside county of residence: 26.0%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (72.2%), carpooled (11.6%), walked to work (5.5%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (7.0%)

Andrew Filer from Seattle (ex-Minneapolis) // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Traill County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 0.8%

— 60+ minute commute: 6.1%

– Average commute time: 19.5 minutes

— 1.9 minutes longer than state average

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 11.8%

– Worked outside county of residence: 27.1%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (78.9%), carpooled (11.5%), walked to work (4.4%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (4.7%)

Jerry Huddleston // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Logan County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.0%

— 60+ minute commute: 3.5%

– Average commute time: 14.8 minutes

— 2.8 minutes shorter than state average

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 9.0%

– Worked outside county of residence: 22.3%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (66.1%), carpooled (9.3%), walked to work (7.9%), public transportation (0.6%), worked from home (15.4%)

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Sioux County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.0%

— 60+ minute commute: 4.7%

– Average commute time: 17.2 minutes

— 0.4 minutes shorter than state average

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 2.7%

– Worked outside county of residence: 3.3%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (70.5%), carpooled (15.1%), walked to work (7.3%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (5.6%)

JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Williams County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.1%

— 60+ minute commute: 3.9%

– Average commute time: 16.1 minutes

— 1.5 minutes shorter than state average

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 12.0%

– Worked outside county of residence: 3.6%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (85.1%), carpooled (8.4%), walked to work (2.8%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (2.4%)

Guy William // Shutterstock

#43. Cass County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.1%

— 60+ minute commute: 2.8%

– Average commute time: 16.8 minutes

— 0.8 minutes shorter than state average

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 8.2%

– Worked outside county of residence: 2.5%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (81.9%), carpooled (8.4%), walked to work (2.7%), public transportation (0.9%), worked from home (4.2%)

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Towner County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.2%

— 60+ minute commute: 1.7%

– Average commute time: 15.1 minutes

— 2.5 minutes shorter than state average

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 10.4%

– Worked outside county of residence: 15.6%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (66.1%), carpooled (12.6%), walked to work (11.6%), public transportation (0.5%), worked from home (9.2%)

DakotaDocMartin // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Pembina County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.2%

— 60+ minute commute: 2.4%

– Average commute time: 17.2 minutes

— 0.4 minutes shorter than state average

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 14.2%

– Worked outside county of residence: 13.5%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (75.7%), carpooled (10.9%), walked to work (3.6%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (7.0%)

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Dunn County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.2%

— 60+ minute commute: 7.9%

– Average commute time: 22.7 minutes

— 5.1 minutes longer than state average

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 25.5%

– Worked outside county of residence: 23.5%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (78.7%), carpooled (3.5%), walked to work (4.8%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (11.9%)

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#39. McIntosh County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.2%

— 60+ minute commute: 1.7%

– Average commute time: 11 minutes

— 6.6 minutes shorter than state average

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 9.3%

– Worked outside county of residence: 5.9%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (75.8%), carpooled (4.3%), walked to work (7.3%), public transportation (0.0%), worked from home (10.4%)

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Rolette County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.3%

— 60+ minute commute: 1.6%

– Average commute time: 15.5 minutes

— 2.1 minutes shorter than state average

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 9.3%

– Worked outside county of residence: 7.8%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (85.0%), carpooled (9.3%), walked to work (1.8%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (3.1%)

Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Steele County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.3%

— 60+ minute commute: 3.9%

– Average commute time: 16.2 minutes

— 1.4 minutes shorter than state average

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 9.1%

– Worked outside county of residence: 37.8%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (76.4%), carpooled (4.7%), walked to work (4.9%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (12.9%)

USFWS Mountain-Prairie // Wikimedia Common

#36. Bottineau County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.3%

— 60+ minute commute: 4.1%

– Average commute time: 17.4 minutes

— 0.2 minutes shorter than state average

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 8.7%

– Worked outside county of residence: 20.4%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (74.7%), carpooled (8.4%), walked to work (6.8%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (8.7%)

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Eddy County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.3%

— 60+ minute commute: 4.8%

– Average commute time: 15.1 minutes

— 2.5 minutes shorter than state average

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 19.1%

– Worked outside county of residence: 26.6%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (68.2%), carpooled (10.0%), walked to work (13.6%), public transportation (0.0%), worked from home (6.5%)

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Hettinger County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.4%

— 60+ minute commute: 4.5%

– Average commute time: 17.6 minutes

— 0.0 minutes shorter than state average

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 17.5%

– Worked outside county of residence: 24.8%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (78.7%), carpooled (2.2%), walked to work (9.3%), public transportation (0.0%), worked from home (9.4%)

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Bowman County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.4%

— 60+ minute commute: 4.0%

– Average commute time: 14.7 minutes

— 2.9 minutes shorter than state average

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 15.8%

– Worked outside county of residence: 9.8%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (77.6%), carpooled (5.7%), walked to work (7.7%), public transportation (0.5%), worked from home (7.3%)

Bob Pool // Shutterstock

#32. Morton County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.5%

— 60+ minute commute: 4.7%

– Average commute time: 20.4 minutes

— 2.8 minutes longer than state average

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 14.6%

– Worked outside county of residence: 55.5%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (84.9%), carpooled (8.3%), walked to work (0.8%), public transportation (0.0%), worked from home (5.1%)

David Becker // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Oliver County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.6%

— 60+ minute commute: 4.5%

– Average commute time: 24 minutes

— 6.4 minutes longer than state average

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 16.4%

– Worked outside county of residence: 44.2%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (81.1%), carpooled (5.2%), walked to work (2.8%), public transportation (0.0%), worked from home (10.6%)

chief_huddleston // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Barnes County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.6%

— 60+ minute commute: 4.9%

– Average commute time: 18.8 minutes

— 1.2 minutes longer than state average

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 12.9%

– Worked outside county of residence: 17.6%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (79.7%), carpooled (9.6%), walked to work (5.3%), public transportation (0.6%), worked from home (3.9%)

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Mercer County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.7%

— 60+ minute commute: 6.7%

– Average commute time: 18 minutes

— 0.4 minutes longer than state average

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 25.8%

– Worked outside county of residence: 12.1%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (86.6%), carpooled (4.9%), walked to work (2.9%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (5.1%)

Xerxes2004 // Wikimedia Commons

#28. McKenzie County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.7%

— 60+ minute commute: 7.1%

– Average commute time: 19.1 minutes

— 1.5 minutes longer than state average

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 13.7%

– Worked outside county of residence: 13.6%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (80.4%), carpooled (6.2%), walked to work (1.8%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (8.1%)

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Walsh County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.8%

— 60+ minute commute: 3.9%

– Average commute time: 16.7 minutes

— 0.9 minutes shorter than state average

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 12.9%

– Worked outside county of residence: 13.3%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (83.7%), carpooled (9.5%), walked to work (2.3%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (3.8%)

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Emmons County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.9%

— 60+ minute commute: 7.2%

– Average commute time: 17.9 minutes

— 0.3 minutes longer than state average

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 9.2%

– Worked outside county of residence: 13.4%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (72.3%), carpooled (8.4%), walked to work (7.6%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (11.6%)

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Adams County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.0%

— 60+ minute commute: 5.1%

– Average commute time: 15 minutes

— 2.6 minutes shorter than state average

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 9.5%

– Worked outside county of residence: 12.2%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (64.9%), carpooled (11.7%), walked to work (7.0%), public transportation (0.0%), worked from home (15.0%)

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Griggs County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.2%

— 60+ minute commute: 3.8%

– Average commute time: 16.4 minutes

— 1.2 minutes shorter than state average

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 13.5%

– Worked outside county of residence: 20.1%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (69.6%), carpooled (12.7%), walked to work (7.6%), public transportation (0.3%), worked from home (9.2%)

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#23. LaMoure County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.2%

— 60+ minute commute: 5.5%

– Average commute time: 17.7 minutes

— 0.1 minutes longer than state average

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 9.5%

– Worked outside county of residence: 22.3%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (70.8%), carpooled (7.0%), walked to work (8.1%), public transportation (0.0%), worked from home (13.0%)

Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock

#22. Burleigh County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.3%

— 60+ minute commute: 4.4%

– Average commute time: 18.3 minutes

— 0.7 minutes longer than state average

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 9.2%

– Worked outside county of residence: 13.8%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (83.4%), carpooled (9.1%), walked to work (1.4%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (4.9%)

Randall Runtsch // Shutterstock

#21. Billings County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.3%

— 60+ minute commute: 8.8%

– Average commute time: 24.1 minutes

— 6.5 minutes longer than state average

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 20.3%

– Worked outside county of residence: 46.0%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (73.1%), carpooled (1.8%), walked to work (5.9%), public transportation (2.1%), worked from home (12.3%)

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Richland County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.4%

— 60+ minute commute: 5.5%

– Average commute time: 19.5 minutes

— 1.9 minutes longer than state average

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 13.2%

– Worked outside county of residence: 17.7%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (80.9%), carpooled (9.0%), walked to work (2.6%), public transportation (0.3%), worked from home (5.9%)

JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#19. McLean County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.5%

— 60+ minute commute: 7.4%

– Average commute time: 22.1 minutes

— 4.5 minutes longer than state average

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 17.0%

– Worked outside county of residence: 26.8%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (77.5%), carpooled (9.2%), walked to work (3.2%), public transportation (0.0%), worked from home (8.6%)

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Cavalier County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.5%

— 60+ minute commute: 3.8%

– Average commute time: 14.9 minutes

— 2.7 minutes shorter than state average

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 7.2%

– Worked outside county of residence: 10.0%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (73.2%), carpooled (14.4%), walked to work (4.7%), public transportation (0.0%), worked from home (6.9%)

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Nelson County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.7%

— 60+ minute commute: 6.3%

– Average commute time: 20.1 minutes

— 2.5 minutes longer than state average

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 16.4%

– Worked outside county of residence: 26.0%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (72.2%), carpooled (10.6%), walked to work (7.5%), public transportation (0.4%), worked from home (6.4%)

Andrew Filer from Seattle (ex-Minneapolis) // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Mountrail County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.9%

— 60+ minute commute: 8.4%

– Average commute time: 21.1 minutes

— 3.5 minutes longer than state average

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 8.6%

– Worked outside county of residence: 21.1%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (75.0%), carpooled (10.6%), walked to work (6.7%), public transportation (0.5%), worked from home (6.2%)

Acroterion // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Stutsman County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.0%

— 60+ minute commute: 3.9%

– Average commute time: 15 minutes

— 2.6 minutes shorter than state average

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 11.4%

– Worked outside county of residence: 7.2%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (80.2%), carpooled (10.1%), walked to work (3.8%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (3.8%)

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Ramsey County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.3%

— 60+ minute commute: 4.7%

– Average commute time: 16.3 minutes

— 1.3 minutes shorter than state average

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 5.5%

– Worked outside county of residence: 13.3%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (73.1%), carpooled (11.2%), walked to work (8.5%), public transportation (1.3%), worked from home (4.1%)

Cavan-Images // Shutterstock

#13. Stark County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.4%

— 60+ minute commute: 5.7%

– Average commute time: 17.9 minutes

— 0.3 minutes longer than state average

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 20.7%

– Worked outside county of residence: 8.2%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (78.8%), carpooled (9.8%), walked to work (2.2%), public transportation (0.8%), worked from home (7.6%)

USFWS Mountain-Prairie // Wikimedia Common

#12. Dickey County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.5%

— 60+ minute commute: 5.8%

– Average commute time: 18.2 minutes

— 0.6 minutes longer than state average

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 11.7%

– Worked outside county of residence: 19.8%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (68.8%), carpooled (9.6%), walked to work (7.0%), public transportation (0.6%), worked from home (12.3%)

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Grant County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.5%

— 60+ minute commute: 11.1%

– Average commute time: 20.7 minutes

— 3.1 minutes longer than state average

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 16.7%

– Worked outside county of residence: 16.7%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (66.7%), carpooled (8.8%), walked to work (11.4%), public transportation (0.0%), worked from home (12.5%)

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Golden Valley County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.6%

— 60+ minute commute: 8.2%

– Average commute time: 23.4 minutes

— 5.8 minutes longer than state average

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 9.5%

– Worked outside county of residence: 19.9%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (78.8%), carpooled (5.1%), walked to work (7.5%), public transportation (0.3%), worked from home (8.3%)

northlight // Shutterstock

#9. Kidder County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.6%

— 60+ minute commute: 7.3%

– Average commute time: 26.7 minutes

— 9.1 minutes longer than state average

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 12.4%

– Worked outside county of residence: 37.0%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (67.1%), carpooled (18.0%), walked to work (6.4%), public transportation (0.0%), worked from home (7.4%)

{{{1}}} // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Wells County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.7%

— 60+ minute commute: 4.8%

– Average commute time: 17.5 minutes

— 0.1 minutes shorter than state average

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 7.4%

– Worked outside county of residence: 14.9%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (67.1%), carpooled (11.6%), walked to work (13.1%), public transportation (0.0%), worked from home (7.3%)

Yosoyana // Shutterstock

#7. Ward County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.8%

— 60+ minute commute: 6.6%

– Average commute time: 18.9 minutes

— 1.3 minutes longer than state average

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 11.7%

– Worked outside county of residence: 7.8%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (81.4%), carpooled (10.7%), walked to work (2.0%), public transportation (0.4%), worked from home (4.2%)

Bjr97543 // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Slope County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.8%

— 60+ minute commute: 8.7%

– Average commute time: 21.2 minutes

— 3.6 minutes longer than state average

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 12.1%

– Worked outside county of residence: 32.0%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (54.5%), carpooled (3.9%), walked to work (13.2%), public transportation (0.0%), worked from home (27.0%)

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Sheridan County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 4.2%

— 60+ minute commute: 10.7%

– Average commute time: 21.9 minutes

— 4.3 minutes longer than state average

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 10.4%

– Worked outside county of residence: 37.0%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (61.8%), carpooled (17.9%), walked to work (5.5%), public transportation (0.0%), worked from home (11.6%)

Publichall // Wikimedia Commons

#4. McHenry County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 4.3%

— 60+ minute commute: 10.5%

– Average commute time: 25.9 minutes

— 8.3 minutes longer than state average

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 12.7%

– Worked outside county of residence: 45.8%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (74.4%), carpooled (7.5%), walked to work (4.3%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (12.6%)

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Ransom County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 4.8%

— 60+ minute commute: 7.1%

– Average commute time: 23.7 minutes

— 6.1 minutes longer than state average

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 18.6%

– Worked outside county of residence: 26.7%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (78.9%), carpooled (12.0%), walked to work (3.6%), public transportation (0.0%), worked from home (5.3%)

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Burke County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 5.9%

— 60+ minute commute: 9.7%

– Average commute time: 23.8 minutes

— 6.2 minutes longer than state average

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 10.3%

– Worked outside county of residence: 31.3%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (72.9%), carpooled (11.0%), walked to work (7.8%), public transportation (0.0%), worked from home (8.1%)

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Renville County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 8.8%

— 60+ minute commute: 17.4%

– Average commute time: 35.5 minutes

— 17.9 minutes longer than state average

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 12.4%

– Worked outside county of residence: 46.2%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (75.8%), carpooled (13.1%), walked to work (3.6%), public transportation (0.6%), worked from home (6.9%)

