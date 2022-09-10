There’s an undeniable charm that comes with pre-World War II American architecture, characterized by high ceilings, crown molding, hardwood floors, and ornate details. In fact, 12.8% of all housing units in America were built in 1939 or before, showing the popularity of the preservation of these units. Owning a piece of history can sometimes come with a cost: Many old homes come with asbestos, lead piping, knob-and-tube wiring, and other outdated building styles that can rack up a hefty price tag to modernize. However, with more and more modernized pre-war homes on the market, generally located just outside bustling downtown metros, investing in property that has withstood the test of time is an attractive prospect.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties in North Dakota with the oldest homes using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by the median year the structure was built according to 2020 5-year estimates. Ties are broken by the highest percentage of homes built before 1939.

The country’s domestic architecture is perhaps best characterized by a rugged individualism as opposed to the hybridization of disparate architectural elements. As Maya Angelou once perceptively observed, “the ache for home lives in all of us,” a phrase that has meant very different things to different people.

Modest or palatial, there is no shortage of noteworthy homes in the U.S. Log cabins constructed by industrious pioneers have dotted the landscape alongside traditional Native American dwellings ever since immigrant Swedes introduced them to the New World in 1638. The unprecedented personal fortunes amassed by the so-called “Robber Barons” at the close of the 19th century gave way to the construction of a staggering number of Gilded Age estates.

The ravages of time spared neither the sumptuous nor the humble. Stately mansions, often prohibitively costly to maintain in the modern era, were frequently neglected; simple structures were forgotten, discarded by their owners, and damaged by natural elements. However, the tireless efforts of architectural preservationists and local historical societies have saved many of these homes from demolition, leading to their inclusion in the National Register of Historic Places and thereby safeguarding them for future generations.

Keep reading to learn more about which counties in North Dakota have the oldest homes.

1 / 53Xerxes2004 // Wikimedia Commons

#53. McKenzie County

– Median year homes built: 2005

– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 7.9% (541 homes)

– Homes built since 2000: 55.3% (3,790 homes)

– Total homes built: 6,856

2 / 53JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#52. Williams County

– Median year homes built: 1997

– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 7.9% (1,540 homes)

– Homes built since 2000: 49.0% (9,549 homes)

– Total homes built: 19,490

3 / 53Guy William // Shutterstock

#51. Cass County

– Median year homes built: 1990

– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 7.7% (6,474 homes)

– Homes built since 2000: 35.4% (29,605 homes)

– Total homes built: 83,604

4 / 53Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock

#50. Burleigh County

– Median year homes built: 1986

– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 5.4% (2,338 homes)

– Homes built since 2000: 32.6% (14,024 homes)

– Total homes built: 43,022

5 / 53Cavan-Images // Shutterstock

#49. Stark County

– Median year homes built: 1986

– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 7.8% (1,154 homes)

– Homes built since 2000: 35.5% (5,251 homes)

– Total homes built: 14,796

6 / 53Yosoyana // Shutterstock

#48. Ward County

– Median year homes built: 1983

– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 8.7% (2,884 homes)

– Homes built since 2000: 33.1% (10,951 homes)

– Total homes built: 33,083

7 / 53Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Rolette County

– Median year homes built: 1979

– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 4.5% (250 homes)

– Homes built since 2000: 13.5% (754 homes)

– Total homes built: 5,590

8 / 53Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Sioux County

– Median year homes built: 1979

– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 10.5% (142 homes)

– Homes built since 2000: 17.7% (238 homes)

– Total homes built: 1,347

9 / 53Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock

#45. Grand Forks County

– Median year homes built: 1979

– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 12.9% (4,294 homes)

– Homes built since 2000: 24.6% (8,182 homes)

– Total homes built: 33,267

10 / 53Andrew Filer from Seattle (ex-Minneapolis) // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Mountrail County

– Median year homes built: 1979

– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 15.9% (826 homes)

– Homes built since 2000: 29.5% (1,529 homes)

– Total homes built: 5,181

11 / 53Bob Pool // Shutterstock

#43. Morton County

– Median year homes built: 1978

– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 12.0% (1,817 homes)

– Homes built since 2000: 29.2% (4,445 homes)

– Total homes built: 15,204

12 / 53Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Mercer County

– Median year homes built: 1977

– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 11.3% (545 homes)

– Homes built since 2000: 13.8% (664 homes)

– Median year homes built: 1977
– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 11.3% (545 homes)
– Homes built since 2000: 13.8% (664 homes)
– Total homes built: 4,824

13 / 53Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Dunn County

– Median year homes built: 1977

– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 16.4% (427 homes)

– Homes built since 2000: 20.9% (544 homes)

– Total homes built: 2,606

14 / 53Randall Runtsch // Shutterstock

#40. Billings County

– Median year homes built: 1975

– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 16.2% (90 homes)

– Homes built since 2000: 18.3% (102 homes)

– Total homes built: 557

15 / 53David Becker // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Oliver County

– Median year homes built: 1974

– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 10.9% (110 homes)

– Homes built since 2000: 11.5% (116 homes)

– Total homes built: 1,006

16 / 53JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#38. McLean County

– Median year homes built: 1974

– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 13.7% (855 homes)

– Homes built since 2000: 18.7% (1,169 homes)

– Total homes built: 6,248

17 / 53JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Sargent County

– Median year homes built: 1973

– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 24.5% (528 homes)

– Homes built since 2000: 16.1% (346 homes)

– Total homes built: 2,154

18 / 53Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Cavalier County

– Median year homes built: 1972

– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 12.7% (299 homes)

– Homes built since 2000: 7.9% (186 homes)

– Median year homes built: 1972
– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 12.7% (299 homes)
– Homes built since 2000: 7.9% (186 homes)
– Total homes built: 2,353

19 / 53Matt // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Foster County

– Median year homes built: 1972

– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 14.3% (261 homes)

– Homes built since 2000: 16.9% (307 homes)

– Total homes built: 1,820

20 / 53USFWS Mountain-Prairie // Wikimedia Common

#34. Bottineau County

– Median year homes built: 1972

– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 18.1% (807 homes)

– Homes built since 2000: 18.0% (803 homes)

– Total homes built: 4,461

21 / 53w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Richland County

– Median year homes built: 1972

– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 20.7% (1,605 homes)

– Homes built since 2000: 12.3% (957 homes)

– Total homes built: 7,761

22 / 53Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Ramsey County

– Median year homes built: 1971

– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 15.7% (924 homes)

– Homes built since 2000: 14.8% (869 homes)

– Total homes built: 5,867

23 / 53Acroterion // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Stutsman County

– Median year homes built: 1971

– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 15.8% (1,616 homes)

– Homes built since 2000: 15.2% (1,557 homes)

– Total homes built: 10,253

24 / 53Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Benson County

– Median year homes built: 1970

– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 19.8% (609 homes)

– Homes built since 2000: 9.1% (279 homes)

– Median year homes built: 1970
– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 19.8% (609 homes)
– Homes built since 2000: 9.1% (279 homes)
– Total homes built: 3,074

25 / 53Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Bowman County

– Median year homes built: 1969

– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 20.6% (366 homes)

– Homes built since 2000: 12.6% (224 homes)

– Total homes built: 1,779

26 / 53Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Renville County

– Median year homes built: 1969

– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 24.0% (329 homes)

– Homes built since 2000: 14.6% (201 homes)

– Total homes built: 1,373

27 / 53Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Steele County

– Median year homes built: 1969

– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 29.8% (352 homes)

– Homes built since 2000: 12.1% (143 homes)

– Total homes built: 1,180

28 / 53northlight // Shutterstock

#26. Kidder County

– Median year homes built: 1968

– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 19.4% (338 homes)

– Homes built since 2000: 10.3% (179 homes)

– Total homes built: 1,743

29 / 53Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Pierce County

– Median year homes built: 1968

– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 23.9% (529 homes)

– Homes built since 2000: 7.5% (166 homes)

– Total homes built: 2,212

30 / 53DakotaDocMartin // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Pembina County

– Median year homes built: 1967

– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 18.1% (700 homes)

– Homes built since 2000: 4.7% (181 homes)

– Total homes built: 3,859

31 / 53Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Walsh County

– Median year homes built: 1967

– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 21.8% (1,215 homes)

– Homes built since 2000: 6.9% (385 homes)

– Total homes built: 5,571

32 / 53Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#22. LaMoure County

– Median year homes built: 1967

– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 25.5% (581 homes)

– Homes built since 2000: 10.9% (249 homes)

– Total homes built: 2,280

33 / 53USFWS Mountain-Prairie // Wikimedia Common

#21. Dickey County

– Median year homes built: 1966

– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 19.9% (526 homes)

– Homes built since 2000: 10.2% (269 homes)

– Total homes built: 2,641

34 / 53Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Adams County

– Median year homes built: 1966

– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 20.7% (299 homes)

– Homes built since 2000: 9.0% (130 homes)

– Total homes built: 1,443

35 / 53Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Sheridan County

– Median year homes built: 1966

– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 27.5% (244 homes)

– Homes built since 2000: 10.0% (89 homes)

– Total homes built: 887

36 / 53chief_huddleston // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Barnes County

– Median year homes built: 1966

– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 29.9% (1,786 homes)

– Homes built since 2000: 11.1% (666 homes)

– Median year homes built: 1966
– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 29.9% (1,786 homes)
– Homes built since 2000: 11.1% (666 homes)
– Total homes built: 5,982

37 / 53{{{1}}} // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Wells County

– Median year homes built: 1965

– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 22.1% (556 homes)

– Homes built since 2000: 9.2% (232 homes)

– Total homes built: 2,517

38 / 53Jerry Huddleston // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Logan County

– Median year homes built: 1964

– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 19.9% (227 homes)

– Homes built since 2000: 6.7% (77 homes)

– Total homes built: 1,141

39 / 53Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Eddy County

– Median year homes built: 1964

– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 23.6% (303 homes)

– Homes built since 2000: 7.8% (100 homes)

– Total homes built: 1,283

40 / 53Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Nelson County

– Median year homes built: 1963

– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 24.3% (473 homes)

– Homes built since 2000: 4.8% (93 homes)

– Total homes built: 1,946

41 / 53Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Grant County

– Median year homes built: 1963

– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 25.7% (440 homes)

– Homes built since 2000: 8.9% (152 homes)

– Total homes built: 1,715

42 / 53Andrew Filer from Seattle (ex-Minneapolis) // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Traill County

– Median year homes built: 1963

– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 31.5% (1,211 homes)

– Homes built since 2000: 8.1% (310 homes)

– Median year homes built: 1963
– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 31.5% (1,211 homes)
– Homes built since 2000: 8.1% (310 homes)
– Total homes built: 3,850

43 / 53Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Divide County

– Median year homes built: 1962

– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 30.1% (471 homes)

– Homes built since 2000: 16.3% (256 homes)

– Total homes built: 1,567

44 / 53Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Towner County

– Median year homes built: 1962

– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 30.9% (460 homes)

– Homes built since 2000: 2.0% (30 homes)

– Total homes built: 1,488

45 / 53Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Burke County

– Median year homes built: 1962

– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 33.6% (473 homes)

– Homes built since 2000: 11.1% (156 homes)

– Total homes built: 1,408

46 / 53Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Emmons County

– Median year homes built: 1961

– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 23.9% (514 homes)

– Homes built since 2000: 9.4% (202 homes)

– Total homes built: 2,153

47 / 53Publichall // Wikimedia Commons

#7. McHenry County

– Median year homes built: 1961

– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 27.9% (882 homes)

– Homes built since 2000: 12.2% (385 homes)

– Total homes built: 3,163

48 / 53Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Ransom County

– Median year homes built: 1961

– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 32.2% (867 homes)

– Homes built since 2000: 11.1% (299 homes)

– Median year homes built: 1961
– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 32.2% (867 homes)
– Homes built since 2000: 11.1% (299 homes)
– Total homes built: 2,690

49 / 53Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Griggs County

– Median year homes built: 1960

– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 33.0% (491 homes)

– Homes built since 2000: 6.3% (93 homes)

– Total homes built: 1,486

50 / 53Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#4. McIntosh County

– Median year homes built: 1959

– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 20.2% (370 homes)

– Homes built since 2000: 7.7% (142 homes)

– Total homes built: 1,833

51 / 53Bjr97543 // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Slope County

– Median year homes built: 1958

– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 34.3% (159 homes)

– Homes built since 2000: 15.1% (70 homes)

– Total homes built: 464ADVERTISING

52 / 53Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Golden Valley County

– Median year homes built: 1958

– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 36.1% (375 homes)

– Homes built since 2000: 6.0% (62 homes)

– Total homes built: 1,039

53 / 53Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Hettinger County

– Median year homes built: 1957

– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 30.3% (448 homes)

– Homes built since 2000: 7.4% (110 homes)

– Total homes built: 1,480

This story originally appeared on Stacker and was produced and distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio. This article has been republished pursuant to a CC by an NC 4.0 License.