Countries North Dakota imports the most goods from

Stacker compiled a list of the countries North Dakota imports the most goods to using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Countries are ranked by the highest value of imports in 2021 with North Dakota.

#30. Ireland

– Imports: $6.0 million

– Largest imports:

— Pharmaceutical Products ($4.9 million)

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($616,961)

— Beverages, Spirits And Vinegar ($318,318)



– Total trade: $9.0 million ($3.0 million trade deficit)

– Exports: $3.0 million

– Largest exports:

— Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($1.5 million)

— Plastics And Articles Thereof ($775,261)

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($480,141)

#29. Belgium

– Imports: $6.7 million

– Largest imports:

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($4.9 million)

— Nat Etc Pearls, Prec Etc Stones, Pr Met Etc; Coin ($668,994)

— Products Of Animal Origin, Nesoi ($258,717)



– Total trade: $46.5 million ($33.0 million trade surplus)

– Exports: $39.8 million

– Largest exports:

— Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($35.0 million)

— Organic Chemicals ($2.3 million)

— Pharmaceutical Products ($1.8 million)

#28. Singapore

– Imports: $6.9 million

– Largest imports:

— Nat Etc Pearls, Prec Etc Stones, Pr Met Etc; Coin ($3.7 million)

— Special Classification Provisions, Nesoi ($2.4 million)

— Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($468,718)



– Total trade: $11.2 million ($2.6 million trade deficit)

– Exports: $4.3 million

– Largest exports:

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($2.1 million)

— Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($1.7 million)

— Oil Seeds Etc.; Misc Grain, Seed, Fruit, Plant Etc ($127,046)

#27. Switzerland

– Imports: $7.6 million

– Largest imports:

— Pharmaceutical Products ($2.9 million)

— Nat Etc Pearls, Prec Etc Stones, Pr Met Etc; Coin ($1.5 million)

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($1.1 million)



– Total trade: $24.7 million ($9.5 million trade surplus)

– Exports: $17.1 million

– Largest exports:

— Organic Chemicals ($13.5 million)

— Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($1.2 million)

— Furnit;bedding,mattres;luminaires,light Fix;prefab ($704,627)

#26. Philippines

– Imports: $7.9 million

– Largest imports:

— Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($4.7 million)

— Animal, Vegetable Or Microbial Fats And Oils Etc ($1.7 million)

— Edible Fruit & Nuts; Citrus Fruit Or Melon Peel ($639,316)



– Total trade: $8.3 million ($7.6 million trade deficit)

– Exports: $378,187

– Largest exports:

— Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($281,109)

— Oil Seeds Etc.; Misc Grain, Seed, Fruit, Plant Etc ($45,000)

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($32,530)

#25. Indonesia

– Imports: $9.3 million

– Largest imports:

— Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($7.8 million)

— Rubber And Articles Thereof ($1.2 million)

— Textile Art Nesoi; Needlecraft Sets; Worn Text Art ($159,875)



– Total trade: $19.7 million ($1.1 million trade surplus)

– Exports: $10.4 million

– Largest exports:

— Oil Seeds Etc.; Misc Grain, Seed, Fruit, Plant Etc ($7.6 million)

— Cereals ($1.3 million)

— Food Industry Residues & Waste; Prep Animal Feed ($1.2 million)

#24. Netherlands

– Imports: $9.5 million

– Largest imports:

— Miscellaneous Chemical Products ($4.0 million)

— Nat Etc Pearls, Prec Etc Stones, Pr Met Etc; Coin ($1.9 million)

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($1.6 million)



– Total trade: $22.2 million ($3.2 million trade surplus)

– Exports: $12.7 million

– Largest exports:

— Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($6.9 million)

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($2.5 million)

— Organic Chemicals ($1.4 million)

#23. Vietnam

– Imports: $10.0 million

– Largest imports:

— Rubber And Articles Thereof ($3.3 million)

— Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($2.1 million)

— Apparel Articles And Accessories, Knit Or Crochet ($1.3 million)



– Total trade: $17.1 million ($2.9 million trade deficit)

– Exports: $7.1 million

– Largest exports:

— Cereals ($5.1 million)

— Oil Seeds Etc.; Misc Grain, Seed, Fruit, Plant Etc ($707,012)

— Food Industry Residues & Waste; Prep Animal Feed ($582,365)

#22. Panama

– Imports: $10.1 million

– Largest imports:

— Plastics And Articles Thereof ($10.1 million)



– Total trade: $10.8 million ($9.4 million trade deficit)

– Exports: $665,504

– Largest exports:

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($404,482)

— Edible Vegetables & Certain Roots & Tubers ($190,060)

— Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($54,102)

#21. Egypt

– Imports: $11.0 million

– Largest imports:

— Nat Etc Pearls, Prec Etc Stones, Pr Met Etc; Coin ($10.9 million)

— Oil Seeds Etc.; Misc Grain, Seed, Fruit, Plant Etc ($32,000)

— Special Classification Provisions, Nesoi ($5,223)



– Total trade: $12.1 million ($9.8 million trade deficit)

– Exports: $1.2 million

– Largest exports:

— Oil Seeds Etc.; Misc Grain, Seed, Fruit, Plant Etc ($688,560)

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($175,863)

— Miscellaneous Chemical Products ($109,208)

#20. Portugal

– Imports: $11.3 million

– Largest imports:

— Nat Etc Pearls, Prec Etc Stones, Pr Met Etc; Coin ($10.9 million)

— Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($127,519)

— Wadding, Felt Etc; Sp Yarn; Twine, Ropes Etc. ($82,810)



– Total trade: $11.5 million ($11.1 million trade deficit)

– Exports: $178,038

– Largest exports:

— Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($144,603)

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($33,435)

#19. Bulgaria

– Imports: $11.3 million

– Largest imports:

— Oil Seeds Etc.; Misc Grain, Seed, Fruit, Plant Etc ($10.2 million)

— Miscellaneous Edible Preparations ($920,343)

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($53,539)



– Total trade: $14.1 million ($8.4 million trade deficit)

– Exports: $2.9 million

– Largest exports:

— Miscellaneous Edible Preparations ($1.1 million)

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($887,422)

— Oil Seeds Etc.; Misc Grain, Seed, Fruit, Plant Etc ($629,287)

#18. Brazil

– Imports: $11.3 million

– Largest imports:

— Nat Etc Pearls, Prec Etc Stones, Pr Met Etc; Coin ($7.1 million)

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($2.5 million)

— Special Classification Provisions, Nesoi ($579,637)



– Total trade: $59.6 million ($37.0 million trade surplus)

– Exports: $48.3 million

– Largest exports:

— Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($33.1 million)

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($6.3 million)

— Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($6.0 million)

#17. Poland

– Imports: $14.2 million

– Largest imports:

— Nat Etc Pearls, Prec Etc Stones, Pr Met Etc; Coin ($10.3 million)

— Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($1.8 million)

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($1.5 million)



– Total trade: $23.5 million ($5.0 million trade deficit)

– Exports: $9.3 million

– Largest exports:

— Organic Chemicals ($6.9 million)

— Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($1.0 million)

— Oil Seeds Etc.; Misc Grain, Seed, Fruit, Plant Etc ($384,504)

#16. Australia

– Imports: $14.9 million

– Largest imports:

— Nat Etc Pearls, Prec Etc Stones, Pr Met Etc; Coin ($7.3 million)

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($3.9 million)

— Articles Of Iron Or Steel ($1.7 million)



– Total trade: $109.4 million ($79.7 million trade surplus)

– Exports: $94.6 million

– Largest exports:

— Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($68.2 million)

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($14.8 million)

— Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($3.0 million)

#15. United Kingdom

– Imports: $18.0 million

– Largest imports:

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($6.0 million)

— Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($5.9 million)

— Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instrments Etc ($2.0 million)



– Total trade: $29.8 million ($6.3 million trade deficit)

– Exports: $11.8 million

– Largest exports:

— Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($3.7 million)

— Pharmaceutical Products ($2.0 million)

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($1.7 million)

#14. South Korea

– Imports: $20.9 million

– Largest imports:

— Pharmaceutical Products ($8.0 million)

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($5.3 million)

— Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($3.2 million)



– Total trade: $35.9 million ($6.0 million trade deficit)

– Exports: $15.0 million

– Largest exports:

— Food Industry Residues & Waste; Prep Animal Feed ($8.4 million)

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($2.1 million)

— Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($1.6 million)

#13. Hungary

– Imports: $22.6 million

– Largest imports:

— Nat Etc Pearls, Prec Etc Stones, Pr Met Etc; Coin ($19.2 million)

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($1.2 million)

— Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($793,158)



– Total trade: $24.1 million ($21.0 million trade deficit)

– Exports: $1.6 million

– Largest exports:

— Rubber And Articles Thereof ($835,658)

— Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($346,235)

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($284,558)

#12. Taiwan

– Imports: $23.3 million

– Largest imports:

— Nat Etc Pearls, Prec Etc Stones, Pr Met Etc; Coin ($9.4 million)

— Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($8.0 million)

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($2.4 million)



– Total trade: $29.2 million ($17.4 million trade deficit)

– Exports: $5.9 million

– Largest exports:

— Oil Seeds Etc.; Misc Grain, Seed, Fruit, Plant Etc ($3.0 million)

— Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($1.7 million)

— Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($423,170)

#11. Japan

– Imports: $35.1 million

– Largest imports:

— Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($24.4 million)

— Special Classification Provisions, Nesoi ($2.4 million)

— Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($2.2 million)



– Total trade: $73.8 million ($3.6 million trade surplus)

– Exports: $38.7 million

– Largest exports:

— Oil Seeds Etc.; Misc Grain, Seed, Fruit, Plant Etc ($23.6 million)

— Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($3.3 million)

— Organic Chemicals ($2.7 million)

#10. Saudi Arabia

– Imports: $38.8 million

– Largest imports:

— Nat Etc Pearls, Prec Etc Stones, Pr Met Etc; Coin ($38.7 million)

— Special Classification Provisions, Nesoi ($85,337)

— Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($9,345)



– Total trade: $40.2 million ($37.4 million trade deficit)

– Exports: $1.4 million

– Largest exports:

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($379,590)

— Edible Vegetables & Certain Roots & Tubers ($263,111)

— Aircraft, Spacecraft, And Parts Thereof ($167,634)

#9. Thailand

– Imports: $43.1 million

– Largest imports:

— Nat Etc Pearls, Prec Etc Stones, Pr Met Etc; Coin ($29.7 million)

— Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($10.6 million)

— Prep Vegetables, Fruit, Nuts Or Other Plant Parts ($579,051)



– Total trade: $49.9 million ($36.4 million trade deficit)

– Exports: $6.8 million

– Largest exports:

— Cereals ($2.7 million)

— Oil Seeds Etc.; Misc Grain, Seed, Fruit, Plant Etc ($2.4 million)

— Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($925,302)

#8. Italy

– Imports: $44.7 million

– Largest imports:

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($33.7 million)

— Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($3.3 million)

— Nat Etc Pearls, Prec Etc Stones, Pr Met Etc; Coin ($2.4 million)



– Total trade: $54.4 million ($35.0 million trade deficit)

– Exports: $9.7 million

– Largest exports:

— Organic Chemicals ($3.4 million)

— Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($2.6 million)

— Oil Seeds Etc.; Misc Grain, Seed, Fruit, Plant Etc ($2.1 million)

#7. Malaysia

– Imports: $45.1 million

– Largest imports:

— Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($44.3 million)

— Articles Of Iron Or Steel ($401,666)

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($187,716)



– Total trade: $57.4 million ($32.7 million trade deficit)

– Exports: $12.3 million

– Largest exports:

— Oil Seeds Etc.; Misc Grain, Seed, Fruit, Plant Etc ($6.7 million)

— Cereals ($3.3 million)

— Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($2.0 million)

#6. India

– Imports: $66.9 million

– Largest imports:

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($35.9 million)

— Aircraft, Spacecraft, And Parts Thereof ($7.5 million)

— Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($6.3 million)



– Total trade: $76.0 million ($57.8 million trade deficit)

– Exports: $9.1 million

– Largest exports:

— Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($4.5 million)

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($3.0 million)

— Furnit;bedding,mattres;luminaires,light Fix;prefab ($394,999)

#5. France

– Imports: $71.0 million

– Largest imports:

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($58.1 million)

— Nat Etc Pearls, Prec Etc Stones, Pr Met Etc; Coin ($8.8 million)

— Products Of Animal Origin, Nesoi ($1.3 million)



– Total trade: $87.1 million ($54.9 million trade deficit)

– Exports: $16.1 million

– Largest exports:

— Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($6.1 million)

— Organic Chemicals ($2.7 million)

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($2.1 million)

#4. Germany

– Imports: $93.5 million

– Largest imports:

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($54.3 million)

— Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($11.4 million)

— Miscellaneous Chemical Products ($5.7 million)



– Total trade: $175.9 million ($11.1 million trade deficit)

– Exports: $82.4 million

– Largest exports:

— Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($64.2 million)

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($7.1 million)

— Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instrments Etc ($3.0 million)

#3. China

– Imports: $152.2 million

– Largest imports:

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($45.1 million)

— Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($25.9 million)

— Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($12.8 million)



– Total trade: $217.3 million ($87.1 million trade deficit)

– Exports: $65.1 million

– Largest exports:

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($28.4 million)

— Oil Seeds Etc.; Misc Grain, Seed, Fruit, Plant Etc ($14.9 million)

— Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($5.3 million)

#2. Mexico

– Imports: $207.7 million

– Largest imports:

— Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($67.7 million)

— Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($48.9 million)

— Nat Etc Pearls, Prec Etc Stones, Pr Met Etc; Coin ($34.5 million)



– Total trade: $665.0 million ($249.6 million trade surplus)

– Exports: $457.3 million

– Largest exports:

— Cereals ($178.1 million)

— Edible Vegetables & Certain Roots & Tubers ($59.3 million)

— Food Industry Residues & Waste; Prep Animal Feed ($54.9 million)

#1. Canada

– Imports: $2.3 billion

– Largest imports:

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($396.9 million)

— Special Classification Provisions, Nesoi ($309.8 million)

— Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($204.1 million)



– Total trade: $6.3 billion ($1.7 billion trade surplus)

– Exports: $4.0 billion

– Largest exports:

— Mineral Fuel, Oil Etc.; Bitumin Subst; Mineral Wax ($2.5 billion)

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($325.9 million)

— Cereals ($158.3 million)

This story was produced and distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio. This article has been republished pursuant to a CC by NC 4.0 License.