County auditors: Remember, the June election is mail-in voting only

North Dakota’s 53 county auditors are reminding residents statewide that the upcoming June 9 election will be conducted by mail-in ballot only — there will not be any physical, public polling locations.

The reason is health concerns surrounding COVID-19.

“It is important for North Dakota voters to recognize there will be no in-person voting anywhere in the state for the June election,” says Donnell Preskey Hushka, Executive Director ND County Auditors Association. “Voting by mail will be the only option across the state. Voters should take the steps necessary to vote using Vote by Mail to ensure their vote is counted.”

The North Dakota Secretary of State’s office has mailed ballot applications to 600,000 possible North Dakota voters. If you haven’t received your application or your ballot, contact your county auditor or visit vote.nd.gov to download and print out what you need.

If you have received an application for a ballot, you’re encouraged to return the application by May 28 in order to received a mailed ballot in time to vote.

Ballots must be postmarked by June 8 or dropped off at a secure ballot drop box in a voter’s county by 4 p.m. on June 9. You can find a listing of secure ballot drop boxes here: Ballot Dropbox Listing by County

Preliminary information suggests counties are seeing an increase in voter participation in the Vote-by-Mail process. North Dakota counties have mailed an estimated 160,000 ballots to voters. This exceeds the number of ballots cast in the June primaries in 2018 and 2016, with 115,226 and 139,959 ballots cast in those elections, respectively.