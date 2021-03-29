Couple abandon vehicle after collision with train in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Police say a man and woman abandoned their car after it was hit by a train in downtown Fargo.

The crash happened about 10:20 p.m. Sunday

Officers found the damaged vehicle, but there was no sign of its occupants.

Authorities say it doesn’t appear the couple had any serious injuries since the two were able to leave the scene.

Police Sgt. Nate Nieman says both the car and train were traveling at slow speeds when the collision happened.

Nieman says surveillance video from a nearby business shows the driver went around the crossing gate and the vehicle was struck.