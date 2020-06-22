Coronavirus
COVID-19 field hospitals taken down in Bismarck, Fargo

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Field hospitals set up in Bismarck and Fargo in preparation for a spike in coronavirus cases have been disassembled.

Hundreds of cots and medical supplies were put in place at the University of Mary Fieldhouse in Bismarck and at the Fargodome early this spring in case regular hospitals weren’t able to handle all the coronavirus cases.

About two dozen people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in North Dakota, well below the state’s hospital bed capacity.

State officials say the cots are in storage and could be reassembled in as little as 48 hours if needed. 

