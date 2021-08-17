COVID-19 in North Dakota passes grim milestone; 1,101 active cases statewide

North Dakota has reached an unwanted milestone in its battle with COVID-19.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 1,101 as of April 16. That’s up 112 cases from August 15.

The North Dakota Department of Health has confirmed 267 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing on August 16, bringing the total positives since testing began to 113,673.

The last time cases were above the 1,000 mark was April 30, 2021, when active cases statewide stood at 1,071. Cases had declined to 118 by July 5, but have been rising since then.

Active positives since the pandemic began in North Dakota peaked on November 13, 2020, at 10,411.

Of the 267 new positives on August 16:

67 were in Cass County

41 were in Burleigh County

27 were in Stark County

24 were in Ward County

7 were in Williams County

18 were in Morton County

17 were in Grand Forks County

3 deaths were reported on August 16. The North Dakota Department of Health says it no longer publicly provides COVID-19 death information by sex, age and location.

A total of 1,548 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 1,265 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 271 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. A total of 9 death records are pending.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 111,024 people are considered recovered from the 113,673 positive cases, an increase of 142 people from August 15.

Hospitalizations

48 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of August 16, up 1 from August 15. A total of 4,487 people have been hospitalized since pandemic record-keeping began in March 2020.

Other Data

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 59.62 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The results listed today cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.