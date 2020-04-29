COVID-19 ND cases pass the 1,000 mark: 42 new cases reported for April 28; total statewide is 1,033

The number of North Dakotans testing positive for COVID-19 has passed the 1,000 level.

The North Dakota Department of Health Wednesday morning has confirmed 42 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing April 28, bringing the statewide total to 1,033.

No new deaths were reported.

437 people are considered recovered from the 1,033 positive cases. 19 total have died.

This means there are actually 577 active COVID-19 cases in the state as of April 28.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on April 28 (28) is lower than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (42).

28 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of April 28, up 3 from April 27. A total of 82 hospitalizations have been reported since data tracking began.

35 of North Dakota’s 53 counties have confirmed cases of COVID-19, or two-thirds of the counties in the state.

Cass County (492 cases) and Grand Forks County (251 cases) account for 72 percent of all positive North Dakota COVID-19 cases to date.

Burleigh County is a distant third with 76.

Stark is fourth with 46 cases.

Mountrail County is fifth with 35 cases.

Morton County has 24 cases and Ward County has 21 cases.

Other county numbers:

A total of 25,536 tests have been conducted to date, with 24,503 coming back negative for COVID-19.

How is COVID-19 being spread in the state? Community spread (401 cases), close contact with exposed individuals (293cases) and household contact (182 cases) are the top three reported.

While COVID-19 is seen as a virus that mostly impacts older people, in North Dakota, 56 percent of those testing positive for the virus are under 40. However, those who have been hospitalized by COVID-19 are predominantly 50 and older, and those who have died are 50 and older.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.