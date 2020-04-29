Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

COVID-19 ND cases pass the 1,000 mark: 42 new cases reported for April 28; total statewide is 1,033

State News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The number of North Dakotans testing positive for COVID-19 has passed the 1,000 level.

The North Dakota Department of Health Wednesday morning has confirmed 42 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing April 28, bringing the statewide total to 1,033.

No new deaths were reported.

437 people are considered recovered from the 1,033 positive cases. 19 total have died.

This means there are actually 577 active COVID-19 cases in the state as of April 28.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on April 28 (28) is lower than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (42).

28 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of April 28, up 3 from April 27. A total of 82 hospitalizations have been reported since data tracking began.

19 people have died as a result of COVID-19 since tracking began. 

35 of North Dakota’s 53 counties have confirmed cases of COVID-19, or two-thirds of the counties in the state.

Cass County (492 cases) and Grand Forks County (251 cases) account for 72 percent of all positive North Dakota COVID-19 cases to date.

Burleigh County is a distant third with 76.

Stark is fourth with 46 cases.

Mountrail County is fifth with 35 cases.

Morton County has 24 cases and Ward County has 21 cases.

Other county numbers:

A total of 25,536 tests have been conducted to date, with 24,503 coming back negative for COVID-19.

How is COVID-19 being spread in the state? Community spread (401 cases), close contact with exposed individuals (293cases) and household contact (182 cases) are the top three reported.

While COVID-19 is seen as a virus that mostly impacts older people, in North Dakota, 56 percent of those testing positive for the virus are under 40. However, those who have been hospitalized by COVID-19 are predominantly 50 and older, and those who have died are 50 and older.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/29

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/29"

COUNSELORS COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "COUNSELORS COVID-19"

Wednesday: sunshine, warmer temperatures and much lighter wind

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday: sunshine, warmer temperatures and much lighter wind"

St. Mary's Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "St. Mary's Baseball"

BSC eSports

Thumbnail for the video titled "BSC eSports"

Calving Season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Calving Season"

Minot Hometown Heroes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Hometown Heroes"

Central McLean Softball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Central McLean Softball"

Mixed Feelings on Reopening

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mixed Feelings on Reopening"

Tuesday, April 28th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, April 28th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/28

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/28"

Adopt a Senior

Thumbnail for the video titled "Adopt a Senior"

Salon Opening Plans

Thumbnail for the video titled "Salon Opening Plans"

Shelter for Tornadoes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Shelter for Tornadoes"

Special Meeting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Meeting"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/28

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/28"

Murder Suspect

Thumbnail for the video titled "Murder Suspect"

KX Storm Team and Severe Weather Awareness Week

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team and Severe Weather Awareness Week"

Amber's Tuesday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/28

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/28"

Scattered showers & thunderstorms combine with very strong wind

Thumbnail for the video titled "Scattered showers & thunderstorms combine with very strong wind"
More Video

COVID Symptoms infographic

KX News Trending Stories

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge