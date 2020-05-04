Coronavirus
COVID-19 testing supply shortage? Fargo public testing event canceled, Williston testing event moved up

A public COVID-19 testing event scheduled for Fargo Monday afternoon, May 4, has been canceled.

According to the Fargo Cass County Public Health, the reason is a shortage of testing supplies at the North Dakota Department of Health microbiology lab.

“Due to a shortage of testing supplies at the North Dakota Department of Health microbiology lab, today’s COVID-19 testing event, scheduled to take place from 1 – 5:30 p.m. at the FARGODOME has been canceled,” the health unit posted on its Facebook page. “Fargo Cass Public Health will post information about future events to our website & social media platforms.”

Earlier today, Williams County moved up a public testing event from Tuesday, May 5, to today. Testing at the Williston High School site would run until 4:00 p.m., or until testing supplies ran out.

Williams County also canceled the Tuesday testing event.

“Due to a shortage of testing supplies at the North Department of Health microbiology lab, tomorrows COVID-19 testing event, scheduled to take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Williston High School, has been canceled,” Williams County posted. “So please, come get tested today. We apologize for any inconvenience.”

A spokesman for Gov. Doug Burgum said the Fargo cancellation was the result of a “supply chain issue” and state health officials were investigating the cause.

There’s no word yet on how long the shortage will last or if it will affect overall COVID-19 testing in the state.

