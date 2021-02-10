COVID-19 update from Gov. Doug Burgum during his press briefing

FILE – In this April 10, 2020, file photo, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum speaks at the state Capitol in Bismarck, N.D. Lawmakers convene Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021 either in person wearing masks or remotely for North Dakota’s 67th legislative session, where they will face tough spending choices amid a pandemic that’s hit a state economy already reeling from depressed oil and agriculture prices. The Republican governor is set to talk about the coronavirus’ impact on the state and other pandemic-induced challenges, including to the state’s budget.(Mike McCleary/The Bismarck Tribune via AP)

An update from Gov. Doug Burgum for our COVID-19 North Dakota Watch.

He kicked off his first press briefing of February with several positive numbers.

Burgum says the state has reached its lowest rolling percent positive rate since August, the third-lowest deaths per capita, and is the second-most efficient state in terms of doling out vaccines.

On top of that, COVID hospitalizations in North Dakota are down 89 percent from a peak of over 300 in November.

He points to therapeutic treatments, like monoclonal antibodies, as a key reason for that drop.

The governor also shared this encouraging detail:

“Of the 2252 individuals that received these therapeutics in North Dakota, the majority of them over age 65, many with underlying conditions, only 22, or less than 1 percent, have been hospitalized,” Burgum said.

The state says 12.2 percent of North Dakotans have received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine so far.