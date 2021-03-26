COVID again affects International Music Camp plans at Peace Garden

Thanks to the continued closure of the U.S.- Canadian border due to COVID-19, along with ongoing global travel restrictions and other close-contact concerns, the International Music Camp at the International Peace Gardens has been canceled for a second year.

But while the single-gathering event has been closed, an alternative series of regional day camp programs will be held across North Dakota and, possibly, Manitoba this summer.

The “IMC On the Road” day camps will be small, localized camps held in various communities that are music focused and provide high quality instruction and inspiration for young artists across North Dakota. 

The day camps will be held in addition to a series of online programs and events known as IMC @ Home.

So far, there are seven full-week programs and 31 master class opportunities in the IMC @ Home effort, along with 33 International Music Camp faculty members who are available to teach lessons online this summer. 

Also canceled for a second year at the Peace Gardens due to COVID-19: The International Old-Time Fiddle Contest and Workshop.

You can get more information about the International Music Camp’s 2021 programming and plans at the website: www.internationalmusiccamp.com.

