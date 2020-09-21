Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
COVID conversations — ND’s health hotline has taken 30,000 calls since March

A Nevada man was hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19 a second time.

Getting current information to the public has been one of the challenges facing the North Dakota Department of Health.

In addition to the daily COVID-19 testing reports, the department also operates the Public Health Hotline, a service designed to quickly answer virus-related health questions.

The North Dakota Department of Health notes on its Facebook page that hotline operators have taken over 30,000 calls since March 12 in an effort to answer questions and keep North Dakotans informed.

The average wait time on a call is about one minute.

The department has posted a short video on the hotline at its Facebook page.

You can call the hotline at 1-866-207-2880.

You can also access numerous COVID-19 resources from the state government by visiting the ndresponse.gov site.

And, you can also visit the health department’s COVID-19 daily testing results page for the latest virus stats and data.

