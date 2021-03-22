Cramer, Armstrong criticize possibility of Biden administration flying migrants to North Dakota

A Washington Post article, citing two Department of Homeland Security officials and an email, says the Biden administration is considering flying migrants who crossed the South Texas border to states near the Canadian border for processing — an idea that has drawn criticism from two members of North Dakota’s congressional delegation.

The article, posted on March 20, says: “A new spike in the number of families and children crossing the Rio Grande into South Texas over the past several hours is forcing U.S. Customs and Border Protection to request airplanes that will allow the Biden administration to transport migrants to states near the Canadian border for processing.”

North Dakota Sen. Kevin Cramer and Rep. Kelly Armstrong, in tweets, say they oppose the idea and want the Biden administration to withdraw it.

In one of the tweets, Armstrong said the proposal is a “national security risk that endangers North Dakota” and that bringing migrants to northern border states “does nothing to solve [the crisis at our southern border].”

President Biden's proposal to bring illegal immigrants to northern border states such as North Dakota is dangerous. There is a crisis at our southern border, and bringing illegal immigrants to our northern border does nothing to solve it.https://t.co/X2LxqrEzvo — Congressman Kelly Armstrong (@RepArmstrongND) March 22, 2021

Cramer also chimed in, saying in a tweet he’s been pushing back on “dangerous proposals like this” since the Obama administration considered sending unaccompanied minors to Grand Forks in 2016.

Putting illegal immigrants in North Dakota would endanger our communities and do nothing to fix the border crisis @POTUS caused but still won’t acknowledge.@DHSgov told me over the weekend this won’t happen, and I plan to hold the administration to that. https://t.co/kufTOl85R1 — Sen. Kevin Cramer (@SenKevinCramer) March 22, 2021

The Washington Post‘s article also said the email they reviewed says U.S. Customs and Border Protection hasn’t determined which northern states could receive the flights, if it were to happen.