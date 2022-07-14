BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Both of North Dakota’s senators are asking the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States to investigate a Chinese company’s purchase of nearly 400 acres of land near the Grand Forks Air Force Base over national security concerns.

In a letter to U.S. Department of the Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and U.S. Department of Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Thursday, Sens. Kevin Cramer (R-ND), John Hoeven (R-ND) and Marco Rubio (R-FL) said a full review of the purchase by Chinese food manufacturer Fufeng Group is necessary because the company “could provide cover for PRC surveillance or interference with the missions located at that installation, given Fufeng Group’s reported ties to the Chinese Communist Party.”

The three senators said CFIUS has expressed interest in the 370-acre land purchase and that the City of Grand Forks has requested the company make a voluntary filing with CFIUS.

In November 2021, Grand Forks announced that Fufeng Group chose the city as the location of a corn milling plant. City officials said it could be the largest private sector investment in the community’s history.

Construction is expected to employ up to 1,000 workers for up to three years, and once operational, it’s expected to create 233 direct jobs and 525 indirect jobs for a total of over 750 new jobs in the region.

Below is the full letter.