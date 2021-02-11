Cramer shares his thoughts after day 3 of Trump’s impeachment trial

It’s day three of former President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial.

House impeachment managers this week showed never-before-seen security camera video, showing Vice President Mike Pence being whisked away to safety and Capitol police officer Eugene Goodman saving Sen. Mitt Romney from running into the mob.

North Dakota Republican Sen. Kevin Cramer called the video dramatic.

But he says impeachment managers have a steep hill to climb to convince him of the former president’s guilt.

“While we re-lived, and remember, we were all here — members of congress, Senators, are pretty analytical people. While we are also creatures of emotion, our decision making largely is not. So they still have to make this leap from Donald Trump and his persuasive powers to these actions, and I think that’s a pretty difficult task, particularly remembering the defense has not yet brought its case, where I’m sure they’re going to show footage of the president’s actual speech, where he said, ‘Go and peacefully protest,'” said Cramer.

Seventeen Republican Senators would need to vote with every Democratic Senator in order to convict Trump.

More Local News