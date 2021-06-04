Crash in smoke from grass fire leaves 1 dead in Barnes County

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Authorities are investigating a crash that left one person dead in Barnes County. KFGO reports the crash happened around 12:30 p.m. Thursday on Interstate 94 just west of Sanborn.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol said an SUV and a semitrailer were eastbound when the semi slowed for a grass fire. The SUV tried to pass the semi, drifted over the center line, sideswiped the semi’s rear tires and overturned, ending up in the westbound lanes.

The SUV’s 24-year-old driver wasn’t wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the vehicle, suffering fatal injuries. A 62-year-old passenter in the SUV was treated for his injuries and released.

The semi driver wasn’t hurt.

