Crash near Williston

A crash happened on Highway 2, 1 mile North of Williston, around 1:30 p.m. Four people were traveling North in an SUV, on that highway.

When they approached 58th Street Northwest, a driver in a pickup was trying to cross the Highway from the East, failed to yield at a stop sign, and the SUV struck the pickup’s front driver’s area.

According to the Highway Patrol–one of the passengers in the SUV was life flighted to Trinity Hospital.

The driver, had minor injuries, along with two boys, ages 5 and 8.

As for the driver of the pickup, he’s 18-years-old and had no injuries.

All parties involved, are from Williston.

He was cited for failure to yield to the right of way at an intersection marked with a stop sign.

The crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.