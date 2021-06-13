Crash on 38th Street in Maddock leaves 5 injured

Saturday night, June 12, at approximately 9:21 p.m., a 33-year-old Grace City man driving a 2012 Ford F-150 struck a 33-year-old Maddock man who was attempting to make an improper U-Turn in his 2013 Ram Laramie 1500 on 38th Street in Maddock, ND.

The Grace City man has been identified as Handre Leus, who was traveling behind the Maddock man, Ryno Conradie, going east on 38th Street.

Both men have been charged with DUIs. Leus was also charged with Following Too Closely, while Conradie was charged with making an Improper Turn-Around. The two had minor non-life-threatening injuries following the crash.

Both vehicles had passengers as well, Conradie had one passenger with him, 32-year-old Andre Olivier from Grace City, who sustained minor non-life-threatening injuries.

Leus had two passengers with him, 39-year-old Jacques Pitout from Grace City who had serious non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to Trinity Hospital in Minot by Valley Med Flight. The other passenger was 30-year-old Martin Visagie from Grace City who also sustained serious non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to CHI Saint Alexius in Devils Lake by Maddock Ambulance Service.

Of all the drivers and passengers, only Conradie, who was driving the 2013 Ram Laramie 1500, was wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.