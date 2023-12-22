NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Our bodies convert carbohydrates into sugar, but many people, including those with diabetes, need to watch their blood sugar levels.

Right now, the USDA is working on more natural sweeteners to substitute for sugar.

In Friday’s Eye on Ag and Energy, what is sucromalt, and how North Dakota farmers are benefiting from this.

Plant-based sweeteners, like sucromalt, benefit corn, sugarcane, and sugar beet farmers by creating another market for their crops. North Dakota sugar beets become a glycemic sweetener, which is something that’s still sweet, still has calories, but it doesn’t spike your blood sugar.

“We take agricultural commodities and treat them either chemically or biologically to get new compounds. What we need is industry to tell us which new materials or new methods might be of interest to them for what applications, what market niches,” said Greg Cote, USDA Ag Scientist.

The Red River Valley of North Dakota produces the most sugar beets in the nation.

According to the USDA, we produce on average about 6.5 million tons of sugar beets every year.