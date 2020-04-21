Criminal review of ND Commerce Dept. contracts finds no wrongdoing

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — An investigation has found no wrongdoing of an agency that allegedly violated state law.

North Dakota Auditor Joshua Gallion released a report last year that said the Department of Commerce violated the law on bidding uncompetitive contracts for the state’s “Be Legendary” logo and associated “rebranding” effort for the state. The agency promotes tourism and economic development.

The logo sparked criticism when the contract for it was awarded to a Minnesota firm headed by a woman who once worked for Gov. Doug Burgum’s old Fargo software business.

However, Burleigh County State’s Attorney Julie Lawyer says she did not find any criminal violations. 

