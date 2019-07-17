Crop dusting plane damaged in emergency landing; pilot not hurt

An aircraft spraying crops in southeast North Dakota made an emergency landing northwest of Lidgerwood on Tuesday evening.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says around 5:30 pm a crop duster piloted by a man from Wyndmere began experiencing mechanical issues and had to make an impromptu landing.

Officials say the left wing of the plane struck a telephone pole, causing damage to both the pole and the plane, during the landing.

While the Federal Aviation Administration is still investigating the crash landing, the Highway Patrol says the pilot was not hurt.