A Crosby man and a juvenile were seriously injured in a motorcycle crash.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, it happened two miles north of Crosby, a little after 1 p.m.

The 32-year-old driver lost control of the motorcycle and it tipped on its side.

He and the passenger were thrown from the bike and sustained serious injuries.

Neither were wearing helmets.

Both were transported to a hospital in Crosby and later transported by air to Minot.

The crash is still under investigation.