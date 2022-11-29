NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — There are several factors of working out that determine its effectiveness of it, from chosen exercises to dietary decisions.

According to a news release, activity after working out is just as important, whether you are trying to increase muscle mass or weight loss.

Exercise and nutrition experts at Fitness Volt have five post-workout tips for optimal results.

Light exercise on rest days has advantages

It’s essential for muscles to recover after intense workouts that leave them sore, but you can stay active on rest days by choosing light exercises instead, like taking a walk or yoga.

If you focus on one area of the body on one day, switch to a different area the next day to still allow those sore muscles to heal.

Doing that is beneficial for removing toxins, preventing the build-up of lactic acid, and boosting circulation.

Skipping meals hinder fitness journeys

Skipping meals prevents you from seeing workout results quickly.

When you work out, the body loses electrolytes, which are responsible for creating energy, and contracting muscles lose electrolytes.

Eating foods high in calcium and sodium after working out is imperative. Those foods include sweet potatoes, olives, cottage cheese, and pickles.

Eating regular meals helps the muscle-building process by supplying the body with nutrients, and this helps to speed up your metabolism and contributes to weight loss.

Don’t forget about protein-rich foods

Whether the goal is building-muscle or losing weight, prioritizing protein when it comes to your diet is important for both.

This nutrient helps repair and rebuild muscle, in return, it reduces soreness and allows for more exercise. Plus, it reduces your appetite to prevent overeating.

Boiled eggs and Greek yogurt are two examples that are high in protein and low in fat.

For optimum results, eat high-protein foods 30 minutes after a workout.

Finish with a cooldown

Cooling down after a workout is just as important as a warm-up.

Having an increased heart rate, body temperature, and dilated blood vessels is natural to have when working out, but a quick stop increases the potential of passing out or not feeling well.

If the workout involved heavy lifting take time before stopping to stretch for 15 minutes or take a five-minute walk or jog if you had done cardio.

Muscles will be less sore the next day if you do a warm-down.

Take a cool shower

A cold shower may be a thought that doesn’t sound appealing, but taking one after a workout not only cools you down. but it can help the healing process by decreasing muscle inflammation.

You will have reduced soreness the next day and you can train in the same area sooner rather than spending time letting it recover.