BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) –Energy company Phillips 66 has informed the ND Department of Environmental Quality (NDDEQ) of a recent crude oil spill occurring in Mountrail County.

According to Phillips 66, the incident occurred in a facility about one mile southwest of Palermo on Monday, October 10. Their initial report states that 286 barrels of crude oil (approximately 12,012 gallons) were spilled, with an unknown amount entering a wetland within the area.

Personnel from NDDEQ are currently inspecting the site and will continue to monitor the situation. The cause of the spill has not yet been identified.