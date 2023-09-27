BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Right now, public input is open for the second round of Governor Doug Burgum’s Red Tape Reduction.

It’s an effort promising to make our government more efficient and effective and also lower the costs for taxpayers.

Of the roughly 500 ideas submitted by Team ND and the public, 385 received internal or legislative action.

This includes 52 bills advancing, and about 40 additional bills reducing red tape during the 2023 legislative session.

Red Tape Reduction 2.0 plans to continue this momentum by focusing on greater business and citizen engagement.

KX News spoke with State Senator David Hogue, who says he fully supports this second round. He says one of the basic platforms of the GOP is to look for ways to reduce the size and scope of government.

“Both in terms of our individual lives and in terms of regulating business. In the legislature, we are good at identifying problems but because we’re a part-time legislature, we tend to delegate the task of solving those problems to a commission, a bureau, or a taskforce. So we appoint these commissions or bureaus and then we really don’t do a good job at following up to see if the problem still exists, do we need agency to continue to do what it’s doing? Not only would I support the 2.0 but I would like to see it focus on eliminating some of the council, commissions, and bureaus that the legislature has been creating for the past 30 years,” said Hogue.

Burgum created the Red Tape Reduction Working Group through an executive order back in August 2022.