NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Believe it or not, it’s already time to start scheduling your flu shot appointment.

Data from Australia shows flu season is likely to start early this year, which is why doctors are encouraging people to go ahead and get the flu shot now.

Since Australia starts its flu season before us, it gives doctors a sense of how our flu season will turn out.

Flu Shots are already available at CVS Pharmacy. CVS is offering both walk-ins and appointments.

The CDC recommends taking the flu shot when you’re healthy to get ahead of flu season.

You can visit the CVS website to schedule an appointment online.