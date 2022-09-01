A mule deer buck infected with the late stages of Chronic Wasting Disease. (Image Credit: Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism/Mike Hopper)

NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — With the deer bow, elk, and moose seasons opening soon, North Dakota Game and Fish Department officials remind hunters there are options for getting their animals tested for chronic wasting disease.

Hunters can drop off heads at any of the following locations:

Belfield: North Dakota Department of Transportation shop; 898 8th St. NE

North Dakota Department of Transportation shop; 898 8th St. NE Bismarck: North Dakota Game and Fish Department Wildlife Health Lab; 3001 E. Main Ave.

North Dakota Game and Fish Department Wildlife Health Lab; 3001 E. Main Ave. Devils Lake: North Dakota Game and Fish Department district office; 7928 45th St. NE

North Dakota Game and Fish Department district office; 7928 45th St. NE Dickinson: North Dakota Game and Fish Department district office; 225 30th Ave. SW

North Dakota Game and Fish Department district office; 225 30th Ave. SW Fargo: North Dakota Veterinary Diagnostic Lab; 4035 19th Ave. N

North Dakota Veterinary Diagnostic Lab; 4035 19th Ave. N Fort Yates: Prairie Knights Quik Mart; 7932 ND-24

Prairie Knights Quik Mart; 7932 ND-24 Lonetree: North Dakota Game and Fish Department district office; 1851 23rd Ave. NE

North Dakota Game and Fish Department district office; 1851 23rd Ave. NE Jamestown: North Dakota Game and Fish Department district office; 3320 E. Lakeside Road

North Dakota Game and Fish Department district office; 3320 E. Lakeside Road Kenmare: Des Lacs National Wildlife Refuge; 42000 520th St. NW

Des Lacs National Wildlife Refuge; 42000 520th St. NW Killdeer: Dunn County shop; 300 Central Ave. S

Dunn County shop; 300 Central Ave. S Minot: State Fairgrounds; 2005 E. Burdick Expressway

State Fairgrounds; 2005 E. Burdick Expressway Riverdale: North Dakota Game and Fish Department district office; 406 Dakota Ave.

North Dakota Game and Fish Department district office; 406 Dakota Ave. Watford City: McKenzie Ranger District office; 1905 S. Main Street

McKenzie Ranger District office; 1905 S. Main Street Williston: North Dakota Game and Fish Department district office; 5303 Front St. W

Self-sampling kits are also available to hunters who wish to have their animal tested but are unable to drop the head off at a collection site.

The kits allow hunters to remove the lymph nodes and ship them to the Department’s Wildlife Health Lab for testing.

A sampling kit request form can be found on the Department’s website.

Also of note, whitetail or mule deer carcass or carcass parts taken from deer hunting units 3A1, 3A2, 3B1, 3C, 3D1, 3E2, 3F2, 4B, and 4C in North Dakota; a moose from moose hunting units M10 and M11; or an elk from elk hunting units E2 and E6; may not be transported to a collection site outside of the unit.

However, deer carcasses may be transported between adjoining CWD carcass restricted units and moose carcasses between units M10 and M11.