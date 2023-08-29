NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — North Dakota Game and Fish want to remind hunters of the options for getting deer, elk, and moose tested for chronic wasting disease.

According to Game and Fish, there are locations throughout the state where people can drop off heads to get tested.

Those locations include:

Bismarck: North Dakota Game and Fish Department wildlife health lab at 3001 East Main Avenue.

Devils Lake: North Dakota Game and Fish Department district office at 7928 45th Street NE.

Dickinson: North Dakota Game and Fish Department district office at 225 30th Avenue SW.

Jamestown: North Dakota Game and Fish Department district office at 3320 E Lakeside Road.

Kenmare: Des Lacs National Wildlife Refuge at 42000 520th Street NW.

Lonetree: North Dakota Game and Fish Department district office at 1851 23rd Avenue NE (only during office hours from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday).

Minot: State Fairgrounds at 2005 E Burdick Expressway.

Napoleon: Transportation Department at 59 Broadway Street.

Riverdale: North Dakota Game and Fish Department district office at 406 Dakota Avenue.

Wahpeton: Transportation Department at 7930 180th Avenue SE.

Williston: North Dakota Game and Fish Department district office at 5303 Front Street W.

Hunters are also able to get self-sampling kits if they are unable to drop the head off at a collection site. The kit lets hunters remove the lymph nodes and ship them to the Department’s wildlife health lab for testing.

You can request a sampling kit here.

Hunters should also note that whole carcasses harvested in the state can remain in the deer unit or be transported anywhere in the state, but waste must be disposed of via landfill or waste management provider.

This does not apply to heads that are dropped off at CWD collection sites or lymph nodes submitted for CWD surveillance.

Taxidermists and game processors can also accept intact carcasses of animals but assume responsibility for disposal.