NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — A bicycle ride across the country is no easy feat for anyone.

What started as a dream for Nevada resident Cindy Norris, has now become a reality as she pedals for a cause near and dear to her heart, Cycle for the kids.

That is Cindy Norris’s platform and mantra as she pedals nearly 3,500 miles, coast to coast.

“We’re riding for the Special Operations Warrior Foundation. And that foundation, when a parent is killed on active duty for the special ops, the foundation we’re riding for adopts that child and from cradle to grave, preschool through college, oversees their education and mentors that child to make sure they have the best opportunities in life,” explained Cindy Norris.

Her husband Rick, who is traveling behind Cindy in his Jeep on the journey, was in the Special Forces, and her son served for three years in the War on Terror in Iraq and Afghanistan.

She says the people near and dear to her have seen firsthand the grief of children who are now living without a parent.

“So they’re gone for a long time. Kids don’t see their parents and then all of a sudden they’re never going to see their parents and that’s how I got involved. I’m proud of her, she’s doing really good,” said Rick Norris, a Green Beret.

Not only is she trying to raise $100,000 for the Warrior Foundation, but she is also trying to set a world record.

Norris said, “I did the research on Guinness. And I realized that I can break the record so the icing on the cake, I will be able to set the world record of being the oldest woman to cycle coast to coast.”

There is no time limit on the world record, so Norris says she wants to take the ride slow and enjoy the country’s beauty.

After her stop in North Dakota today, she plans on traveling to the Turtle Mountains next, then through Minnesota.

“Seeing the changes state by state, it’s like ‘What a gift, what a gift,” Norris added.

She hopes that she can provide college tuition for the children of our fallen heroes to help them live extraordinary lives.

Norris says ordinary people can make extraordinary goals, and she calls herself just that.

Norris’s final destination will be in Delaware by the middle of July.

You can follow her journey on her Facebook page and donate to the Warrior Foundation on her website.