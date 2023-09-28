NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Over 5.4 million adults are living with autism in the U.S., according to the CDC.

According to a news release, Dakota Family Services will be hosting its October community chat on Friday, October 13 from 12:15-1 p.m.

Psychologists Dr. Megan Spencer and Dr. Hannah Baczynski will help people understand better how autism spectrum disorder in adults can impact daily functioning and how other mental health disorders may “look” like autism spectrum disorder.

They will also help people understand what to expect if someone chooses to complete a psychological assessment that is related to autism.

This is a free online community chat, and you can register for it here.