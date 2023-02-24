(KXNET) — Dakota Family Services has an intensive, comprehensive Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT) Program that helps teenagers manage and control their emotions and behaviors.

According to a news release, the program is for those ages 13-18 who are “stuck” in therapy or have dangerous behaviors like suicide attempts, aggression, and self-harm, that cause damage to their quality of life, as well as their families.

Dakota Family Services’ six-month program, which is available in person in Fargo and virtually, is a treatment where teens and their parents learn skills through individual therapy, multi-family skills groups, and phone coaching to build motivation, hope, and ability.

Some therapists use bits of DBT in practice, but it’s intended to be a comprehensive treatment that involves weekly individual therapy, a weekly skills group, phone coaching, and a weekly consultation meeting for the therapists that are on the team.

The DBT Program at Dakota Family Services is faithful to Dr. Marsha Linehan’s research-based model and is the only DBT program in the state.

The program is covered by Medicaid and most private insurance companies. To see if the program is right for your teen, you can contact Dakota Family Services at 701-551-7015.