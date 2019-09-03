Live Now
Hurricane Dorian Live Stream

Damaging winds in eastern N.D. knock out power to thousands

State News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Storms packing damaging winds have left thousands without power in eastern North Dakota and western Minnesota.

The National Weather Service in Grand Forks says wind gusts of 71 miles per hour Monday evening caused structural damage and knocked out power to more than 22,500 Xcel Energy customers. Service was restored to more than half of those customers by early Tuesday.

A roof was blown off a building on Main Avenue in Fargo and tree branches littered the streets. KQDJ reports two campers and one semi were overturned on I-94 near Jamestown when the severe storms rolled through the area.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the semi driver suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Robert Suhr KX News 6:20am Forecast 9-3-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News 6:20am Forecast 9-3-19"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 9-3-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 9-3-19"

Out of the Darkness Walk: fighting for suicide prevention

Thumbnail for the video titled "Out of the Darkness Walk: fighting for suicide prevention"

Windy Conditions

Thumbnail for the video titled "Windy Conditions"

Black Hills Addition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Black Hills Addition"

Geese Carcasses

Thumbnail for the video titled "Geese Carcasses"

Benefits of Being Outside

Thumbnail for the video titled "Benefits of Being Outside"

Monday, September 2nd, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, September 2nd, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

UTTC 50th

Thumbnail for the video titled "UTTC 50th"

Working on the job

Thumbnail for the video titled "Working on the job"

Blood Drive

Thumbnail for the video titled "Blood Drive"

Nurses Union

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nurses Union"

SWAT in Dickinson

Thumbnail for the video titled "SWAT in Dickinson"

Stormy Labor Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stormy Labor Day"

Labor Day Workers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Labor Day Workers"

Robert Suhr KX News 520am Forecast 9-2-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News 520am Forecast 9-2-19"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 9-2-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 9-2-19"

Importance behind mind & body health for students

Thumbnail for the video titled "Importance behind mind & body health for students"

Top Plays

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Plays"

Bismarck Girls Golf

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Girls Golf"
More Video

Don't Miss