NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Omaha District just closed the public comment on the environmental impact statement.

Dakota Access, LLC is requesting an easement for the Pipeline under the Mineral Leasing Act.

The Dakota Access Pipeline crosses the Corps-managed federal land at Lake Oahe in North Dakota, but opponents have been trying to shut the pipeline down.

The Corps’ draft statement includes five alternatives for the pipeline’s future operation.

North Dakota state leaders say if that happens, it would cause harm, including to several public schools.

Right now, Superintendent of Public Instruction, Kirsten Baesler, says money from the pipeline helps pay for state education.

“If that immediate shutdown of the pipeline occurs, there is a significant loss of revenue to the state that directly funds our North Dakota schools across the state. There are over 480 school buildings in 168 school districts that rely on the funding that the state receives and the revenue receives in order to hire their teachers to open their doors to provide transportation. Let’s say, North Dakota, 70% of our local school districts revenue comes from the state of North Dakota,” said Baesler.

In a recent lawsuit filed, the federal government conducted an investigation of the safety and environmental concerns of this pipeline, but Baesler says the shutdown could bring other safety issues to the table.

“If the pipeline is shut down, the transport of the oil and gas that is coming from North Dakota will need to be transported by different means. Means are obviously most frequently are by rail and or by truck,” said Baesler.

She says North Dakota schools are located very close to these well-traveled routes.

“As I look at the 480 plus school buildings that are located throughout the state of North Dakota, one of the biggest safety concerns that we always take into consideration and always prepare for is the fact that many of those school buildings are located in very close proximity to either a major highway or interstate that would be transporting these materials or a rail, the railroad transport,” said Baesler.

Governor Doug Burgum submitted a state official comment urging the Army Corps of Engineers to maintain the existing DAPL route.

Governor Burgum wrote:

“Shutting down DAPL would cost the state $1.2 billion in the first year and $116 million each year after it. It would cost North Dakota taxpayers an estimated $375 million annually in direct oil tax revenue too.”

The sole purpose of the Dakota Access Pipeline is to transport crude oil from the Bakken field in North Dakota to Illinois.

The Public comment period on the Environmental Impact Statement closed Wednesday, December 13. So now, the decision is up to the federal level.

