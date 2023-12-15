NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — The Dakota Access Pipeline has been active since 2017, to transport crude oil from the Bakken field in North Dakota to Illinois and it is now rumored to be facing a shutdown, but there is more to the story.

“The Army Corps of Engineers, in this case, through the Dakota Access Pipeline, is actually evaluating whether or not an easement should be granted for a half-mile section of a 1,200-mile pipeline that just happens to cross under property managed by the Army Corps of Engineers. It’s simply whether or not an easement’s appropriate for the land that it crosses beneath that we manage,” said Chief of Public Affairs for the Omaha District of the Army Corps of Engineers, Steven Wolf.

So what happens if they grant the easement?

“I would imagine, and this again is up to the pipeline operator, not the Corps of Engineers. But if the easement is granted, I would assume that the pipeline operator would continue to operate the pipeline, correct? So that’s one scenario,” said Wolf.

Now, as KX News last reported, the environmental analysis looked at five different alternatives.

Most of those alternatives require the pipeline operator to shut down that half-mile section of the pipeline in the area in question.

What if the easement is not granted?

“They would either have to go ahead and cap the pipeline on either side of that half-mile section of 1,200 miles and then remove that pipeline or the more environmentally preferred alternative if the easement is not granted, is that they would still cap that pipeline. They’d have to remove all the oil that’s within that half-mile section and cap that pipeline on either side of that half-mile and then simply leave the pipeline in place because it’s more environmentally appropriate to not dig the dirt back up and rip that thing out of the ground, but to simply drain it in that half-mile section and cap it,” said Wolf.

So, when will we expect a decision? Wolf tells KX News they need time to to analyze public comments, but he said it can possibly take a whole year.

This is a developing story.