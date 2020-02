BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota transportation officials say the final number is in on traffic fatalities last year. The state Department of Transportation and Highway Patrol say a total of 100 people were killed on North Dakota roadways in 2019.

That’s a decrease of five fatalities compared to 2018. Officials say it’s the lowest number of fatalities in 15 years.

DOT Director Bill Panos says traffic deaths have been on a downward trend since 2012.