Data: A further uptick in North Dakota oil production

FILE – In this April 24, 2015, file photo, pumpjacks work in a field near Lovington, N.M. In the closing months of the Trump administration, energy companies stockpiled enough drilling permits for western public lands to keep pumping oil for years. That stands to undercut President-elect Joe Biden’s plans to block new drilling on public lands to address climate change. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota’s top oil regulator says the state’s crude production grew in March and should keep rising throughout the summer, following a lackluster start to the years.

Figures released Friday show that the state’s daily oil output increased 2% to 1.108 million barrels per day in March.

State Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms attributes the uptick to oil companies bringing more wells online that had already been drilled but not yet fracked, which is a necessary step before a well starts producing oil.

At the height of the COVID pandemic, just one crew was working to bring newly drilled wells online. Now there are nine.