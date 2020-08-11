Data: Immigrants comprise 5 percent of North Dakota’s population

MINOT, N.D. (AP) — Data from the American Immigration Council shows North Dakota has a small but growing community of immigrants, with many coming from the Philippines.

The council’s latest figures show immigrants comprised 6% of the state’s workforce in 2018.

Immigrants accounted for 13% of the state’s production employees and 11% of residents working in the manufacturing industry.

The state’s 1,506 immigrant business owners accounted for 3% of all self-employed in 2018 and generated $66.8 million in business income.

Immigrant-led households in the state paid about $156 million in federal taxes and $71 million in state and local taxes in 2018. 

