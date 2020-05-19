Data: North Dakotans 55+ make up nearly 40% of the state workforce

A data survey by SeniorLiving.org suggests North Dakotans age 55 and older make up 38 percent of the state workforce, ranking North Dakota with the third-highest senior workforce in the nation.

In the nation as a whole, senior workers 55 and older make up 23 percent of the American workforce.

Breaking the ND numbers down further, SeniorLiving.org found of those 55 and older still working, 75 percent of them are between the ages of 55 and 64.

The data survey also revealed the impact of COVID-19 on senior workers. The nationwide unemployment rate for older adults jumped in April to 13.6 percent from 2.6 percent in February.

Part of the reason for such unemployment numbers is that seniors tend to work in industries most affected by the shutdown of businesses due to the virus: The funeral industry, motor vehicle operators, the service industry in general.

You can read the full study here.