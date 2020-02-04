Data survey: ND motorists have low gas taxes and high travel miles

According to a new data survey, North Dakota motorists benefit from low state gas taxes, which may tie into the high number of miles they drive in a year.

The federal government levies a tax of 18.4 cents on every gallon of gas sold in the United States.

On top of that, each state tacks on its own excise tax and fees, which can account for anywhere from 5 percent of the total cost of gas to more than 20 percent, depending on where you live.

Using data from the American Petroleum Institute, an industry advocacy group, financial information website 24/7 Wall St. ranked all 50 states based on total taxes and fees each charges for a gallon of gas. They also calculated the average annual vehicle miles traveled per licensed driver in 2018 in each state with data from the Federal Highway Administration.

Generally, states with higher state taxes and fees have fewer miles traveled per registered vehicle.

As far a state gas taxes are concerned, North Dakota ranks among the lowest in the nation at 23 cents per gallon. That puts the state at #38 out of the 50 states.

The lowest is Alaska, at 14.4 cents per gallon, while the highest is California at an eye-popping 60.6 cents per gallon.

The lower state gas tax seems to correlate to average miles driven by North Dakotans.

According to the 24/7 Wall St. data, North Dakota drivers put 17,558 miles per year on their vehicles, the 10th highest in the nation. Of course, there are a lot of miles between towns in the state, so there’s a lot of opportunities to rack up the miles.

Wyoming drivers use their vehicles the most in a year: 24,898 miles, while New Yorkers drive the least: 10,128 miles per year.

You can read more about the data survey and the methodology used here.