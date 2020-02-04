Data survey: ND motorists have low gas taxes and high travel miles

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

According to a new data survey, North Dakota motorists benefit from low state gas taxes, which may tie into the high number of miles they drive in a year.

The federal government levies a tax of 18.4 cents on every gallon of gas sold in the United States.

On top of that, each state tacks on its own excise tax and fees, which can account for anywhere from 5 percent of the total cost of gas to more than 20 percent, depending on where you live. 

Using data from the American Petroleum Institute, an industry advocacy group, financial information website 24/7 Wall St. ranked all 50 states based on total taxes and fees each charges for a gallon of gas. They also calculated the average annual vehicle miles traveled per licensed driver in 2018 in each state with data from the Federal Highway Administration.

Generally, states with higher state taxes and fees have fewer miles traveled per registered vehicle.

As far a state gas taxes are concerned, North Dakota ranks among the lowest in the nation at 23 cents per gallon. That puts the state at #38 out of the 50 states.

The lowest is Alaska, at 14.4 cents per gallon, while the highest is California at an eye-popping 60.6 cents per gallon.

The lower state gas tax seems to correlate to average miles driven by North Dakotans.

According to the 24/7 Wall St. data, North Dakota drivers put 17,558 miles per year on their vehicles, the 10th highest in the nation. Of course, there are a lot of miles between towns in the state, so there’s a lot of opportunities to rack up the miles.

Wyoming drivers use their vehicles the most in a year: 24,898 miles, while New Yorkers drive the least: 10,128 miles per year.

You can read more about the data survey and the methodology used here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 2/4

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 2/4"

Sleep on a memory foam mattress? A Round Rock family has a warning

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sleep on a memory foam mattress? A Round Rock family has a warning"

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/4

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/4"

Tuesday Forecast: Sunny & Dry

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday Forecast: Sunny & Dry"

The Not So Heavenly Bodies Calendar awards charity

Thumbnail for the video titled "The Not So Heavenly Bodies Calendar awards charity"

Hettinger-Scranton girls basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hettinger-Scranton girls basketball"

New Salem-Almont Weston Kuhn

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Salem-Almont Weston Kuhn"

Bismarck High Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck High Bball"

Boys Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys Hockey"

Operation Prairie Dog

Thumbnail for the video titled "Operation Prairie Dog"

Monday, February 3rd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, February 3rd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/3

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/3"

When to do Taxes

Thumbnail for the video titled "When to do Taxes"

Census 2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Census 2020"

Mental Health

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mental Health"

Tom v. Phil

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tom v. Phil"

Bookmobile

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bookmobile"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 2/3

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 2/3"

Amber's Monday Morning OneMinuteForecast 2/3

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday Morning OneMinuteForecast 2/3"

INFANT SLEEPER RECALL

Thumbnail for the video titled "INFANT SLEEPER RECALL"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge