Data survey: ND not an attractive state for single people

According to a new data survey, North Dakota ranks as the third worst state for single men and women.

Personal financial website WalletHub compared the 50 states across 29 key indicators of “dating-friendliness.” This means data that ranges from share of single adults to movie costs to nightlife options per capita. 

And when all was said and done, North Dakota ranked 50th in “Dating Opportunities” and 43rd in “Romance and Fun.”

Interestingly, however, the data ranks ND at #4 when it comes to “Dating Economics.”

So, the bottom line seems to be North Dakota is not much fun when it comes to dating for single people, but whatever opportunities do exist in the Peace Garden State are among the most inexpensive in the nation.

There’s another statistic in the survey that might give context to the state’s low ranking.

According to the WalletHub survey, North Dakota ranks 44th in the percentage of single people in the state.

That means the vast majority of people in ND are married or with a significant other. There just aren’t that many single people running around the state. So it follows that there probably wouldn’t be many dating opportunities and dating places available. Businesses, tourist areas, restaurants, theaters and other entertainment venues are busy serving families and kids.

You can read the complete survey and its methodology here.

