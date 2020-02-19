Data survey: ND ranked ‘Most Dangerous State To Work In’

FILE – In this Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017 file photo, workers walk in the Nihran Bin Omar field north near Basra, Iraq. The U.S. has signaled to Iraq it’s willingness to extend sanctions waivers enabling the country to continue importing vital Iranian gas and electricity imports, three Iraqi officials said this week. The decision comes amid strained U.S.-Iraqi ties following last month’s Washington-directed airstrike that killed a high-profile Iranian general on Iraqi soil. (AP Photo/Nabil al-Jurani, File)

According to a recent data survey, North Dakota has earned the distinction of being the most dangerous state in which to work.

But the ranking by the business information website Business.org may sound worse than it actually is.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, more than 5,000 people suffer fatal work injuries every year.

Using this and other workp[lace data, Business.org ranked the 50 states in terms of number of workplace accidents per 100,000 people.

North Dakota came out on top of the list with an average of 6.6 fatal workplace accidents per 100,000 workers.

In direct numbers, that is based on 38 fatal accidents in 2017, up from 28 in 2016.

Of course, North Dakota also has two primary industries that are considered the most dangerous in which to work: Agriculture and energy.

Other states, like Louisiana, had more fatalities than North Dakota in 2017 (117), but they also have a larger population, so the percentage of deaths per 100,000 is smaller.

The safeast state in which to work, according to the data survey? New Hampshire.

You can read more details from the survey, along with the methodology used, here.