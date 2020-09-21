Data survey: ND ranks in top 10 as best state for teachers, tops for having statewide digital learning plan

When it comes to the best states for teachers, North Dakota ranks sixth on the list.

That’s according to a data survey by personal financial website WalletHub.

The data survey analyzed the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 25 key metrics, ranging from teachers’ income growth potential to the pupil-teacher ratio and to whether the state has a digital learning plan.

Overall, North Dakota ranks sixth among the states and the District of Columbia.

Among other areas evaluated, North Dakota ranks:

3 rd – Pupil-Teacher Ratio

– Pupil-Teacher Ratio 9 th – Statewide School Reopening

– Statewide School Reopening 13 th – Public-School Spending per Student

– Public-School Spending per Student 14 th – Quality of School System

– Quality of School System 22 nd – Teachers’ Income Growth Potential

– Teachers’ Income Growth Potential 24th – Avg. Starting Salary for Teachers (Adjusted for Cost of Living)

The state also ranks first in having a statewide digital learning plan.

You can read more about the survey, along with the methodology used here.