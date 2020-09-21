Data survey: ND ranks in top 10 as best state for teachers, tops for having statewide digital learning plan

When it comes to the best states for teachers, North Dakota ranks sixth on the list.
That’s according to a data survey by personal financial website WalletHub.
The data survey analyzed the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 25 key metrics, ranging from teachers’ income growth potential to the pupil-teacher ratio and to whether the state has a digital learning plan.
Overall, North Dakota ranks sixth among the states and the District of Columbia.
Among other areas evaluated, North Dakota ranks:
- 3rd – Pupil-Teacher Ratio
- 9th – Statewide School Reopening
- 13th – Public-School Spending per Student
- 14th – Quality of School System
- 22nd – Teachers’ Income Growth Potential
- 24th – Avg. Starting Salary for Teachers (Adjusted for Cost of Living)
The state also ranks first in having a statewide digital learning plan.
You can read more about the survey, along with the methodology used here.