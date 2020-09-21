Data survey: ND ranks in top 10 as best state for teachers, tops for having statewide digital learning plan

State News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
School desks_3546720242313864-159532

When it comes to the best states for teachers, North Dakota ranks sixth on the list.

That’s according to a data survey by personal financial website WalletHub.

The data survey analyzed the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 25 key metrics, ranging from teachers’ income growth potential to the pupil-teacher ratio and to whether the state has a digital learning plan.

Overall, North Dakota ranks sixth among the states and the District of Columbia.

Among other areas evaluated, North Dakota ranks:

  • 3rd – Pupil-Teacher Ratio
  • 9th – Statewide School Reopening
  • 13th – Public-School Spending per Student
  • 14th – Quality of School System
  • 22nd – Teachers’ Income Growth Potential
  • 24th – Avg. Starting Salary for Teachers (Adjusted for Cost of Living)

The state also ranks first in having a statewide digital learning plan.

You can read more about the survey, along with the methodology used here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

VIDEO: Thousands of starfish wash up on Navarre Beach

After the Whistle 9-21 Refs

After the Whistle 9-21 David Gibson

After the Whistle 9-21 Ken Keller

Homicide in Williston

Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 9/21

FALL FUN INTERVIEW

FALL FUN

NDC SEP 21

Monday's Forecast: Sunny, warm & dry

Top Plays of the Week

Minot Boy's Soccer

Literacy Grant in Watford City

Robert One Minute 9-20

Drive-thru Pow Wow

Photography project captures the First Nation

COVID-19 ND Watch 9-20

Fire at Kist Livestock

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss