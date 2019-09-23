Data survey: ND the best state for teachers

If you’re going to be a teacher, North Dakota is your best state in which to pursue that profession.

That’s according to a recent data survey that ranks North Dakota at the top of the list of “Best States For Teachers.”

Personal finance website WalletHub evaluated what it considers to be 23 key indicators of teacher friendliness, such as teacher income growth potential, pupil to teacher ratio, teacher safety and more.

Based on the overall numbers, North Dakota came in first in the nation.

While North Dakota didn’t score at the top in every category evaluated, it was consistently high enough across all measures to earn the top position.

In specific categories, the state was ranked:

  • 2nd – Pupil-Teacher Ratio
  • 3rd – 10-Year Change in Teacher Salaries\
  • 3rd – Teacher Safety
  • 9th – Quality of School System
  • 13th – Public-School Spending per Student
  • 19th – Teachers’ Income Growth Potential
  • 23rd – Avg. Starting Salary for Teachers (Adjusted for Cost of Living)

In North Dakota’s neighboring states, Minnesota came in 7th, South Dakota 27th and Montana 29th.

Arizona came in last on the list.

To view the complete survey and its methodology, click here.

