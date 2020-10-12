Data survey: North Dakotans love to binge-watch streaming programs

Apparently, North Dakotans love binge-watching, the practice of watching many or all episodes of a TV or movie series at one time or over several days.

Based on collected geotagged Twitter data over the past month referencing numerous streaming platforms like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus and others, North Dakotans come in at #6 on a list of states ranked according to binge-watching.

On a map of the United States, North Dakota appears to dominate its neighboring states in the Upper Midwest in terms of binging appetites.

The top binge-watchers in the nation, however, seem to be solidly in the South: Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia and South Carolina.

In fact, South Carolina comes in at the top of the list for binge-watchers.

The data survey was commissioned by home theater seating company valenciatheaterseating.com.

The complete top ten list:

1. South Carolina
2. Mississippi
3. Hawaii
4. Georgia
5. Michigan
6. North Dakota
7. Alabama
8. Illinois
9. Massachusetts
10. California

